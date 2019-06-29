Suspect arrested in shooting death

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting last year that killed a 25-year-old man.

The West Memphis Police Department said Friday that officers in Hot Springs arrested 26-year-old Travis Manzett Johnson on Thursday. Police transported him to the Crittenden County jail, where he was being held on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a gun, the department said.

The charges stem from a shooting Sept. 9. Officials said at the time that officers found Unseld Nance Jr. lying in the driveway of a home in the 1100 block of McCauley Cove. He died later from his injuries.

Days before the killing, Johnson pleaded guilty in Crittenden County to a felony charge of illegally having a gun, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery in 2017.

Johnson remained in jail Friday morning. No bail had been set.

County and state court records didn't list an attorney representing him.

