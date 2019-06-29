Travelers get wild, lose game in ninth

DRILLERS 2, TRAVELERS 1

First baseman Evan White saw his 23-game hitting streak come to an end Friday night, and the Arkansas Travelers dropped their second game of the Texas League's second half in a 2-1 loss to the Tulsa Drillers in front of 6,523 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

White reached base in the bottom of the ninth inning on a fielding error by Tulsa shortstop Zach McKinstry, but he struck out swinging in the first and sixth innings, then flied out to center field in the fourth.

Despite White's struggles, the Travelers took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning when right fielder Aaron Knapp hit a one-out single, stole second base and scored on Dom Thompson-Williams' single to right-center field. The Drillers tied the game at 1-1 in the seventh when Cody Thomas doubled to left-center field to start the inning, moved to third on Carlos Rincon's fly out and scored on Keibert Ruiz's single to left-center field.

Tulsa took advantage of mistakes by Arkansas to claim the victory in the top of the ninth. Thomas struck out swinging but reached on a wild pitch by Travs reliever Sam Delaplane. A second wild pitch from Delaplane moved Thomas to second base, and he moved to third when Rincon reached on a fielding error by shortstop Mike Ahmed. Delaplane then intentionally walked Ruiz to load the bases before a third wild pitch allowed Thomas to score for a 2-1 lead.

Each team managed three hits, with Thompson-Williams leading the Travs with two of them. Victor Gonzalez (3-1) picked up the victory on the mound while Delaplane (1-1) took the loss.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LHP Justus Sheffield (1-0 1.50 ERA); Drillers: LHP Victor Gonzalez (3-1, 2.75)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

