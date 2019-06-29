BASEBALL

Mastermind arrested

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the mastermind behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz earlier this month in an apparent case of mistaken identity. Police said Friday that Victor Hugo Gomez was detained in the Caribbean country. No further details were immediately released. Authorities had said last week that they believed Gomez was living in the U.S. He is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez. Authorities said hitmen confused Ortiz with Fernandez during the June 9 shooting at a bar in the capital of Santo Domingo. The two men are friends and were sharing a table. Ortiz was flown to Boston and remains hospitalized there after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

GOLF

Lashley leads again

Nate Lashley shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to top the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard for the second consecutive day. Lashley had a 14-under 130 total at Detroit Golf Club. Cameron Champ was a stroke back after a 65. He played the front nine in 8-under 28, matching the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour this season. He cooled off on a steamy day with a 1-over 37 on the back nine. Charles Howell III (67) was two shots back. J.T. Poston (63) and Ryan Armour (69) were another stroke back. Dustin Johnson, the world’s second-ranked player, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland finished at 2 under to miss the cut by two strokes. Chez Reavie, who won the Travelers Championship last week, and Bubba Watson also failed to make it to the weekend. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 67 and is tied for 44th at 6 under going into the weekend. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Van Aswegen ahead

Tyrone Van Aswegen had an eagle, five birdies and a bogey for a 6-under 65 to take the lead Friday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship at Farmington, Utah. Van Aswegen was at 9-under 133. Daniel Summerhays (68) and Joshua Creel (66) were tied for second at 8 under. Justin Lower (70) was 7 under. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was tied for 27th at 3 under after a 69. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) had a 4-under 67 and was tied for 49th at 1 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State), Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks), Taylor Moore (Razorbacks), David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) did not make the cut.

Stricker out front

For the second consecutive day, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly took apart the rain-softened Warren Golf Course at the U.S. Senior Open in South Bend, Ind., each carding bogey-free rounds of 6-under 64 on Friday. Stricker broke the tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126. Kelly was two strokes back. David Toms, who shared the first-round lead with Stricker, was third at 11 under after a 67. Retief Goosen had a 65 to get to 9 under, and Bob Estes (65), Chris DiMarco (66) and Kirk Triplett

(68) followed at 8 under. Tom Watson matched his age with a 69 on Thursday, then beat it Friday with a 68. Gary Nicklaus, a son of 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, birdied his final hole for a 71 with his father and mother watching. That left him at 1-under 139, safely under the expected cut line of 142. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 and was tied for 34th at 1 under heading into the weekend. Ken Duke (Henderson State) shot a 70 to match his first-round score and is tied for 42nd. Glen Day (Little Rock) did not make the cut.

TENNIS

Kerber advances

Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will face Karolina Pliskova for the Eastbourne title after semifinal opponent Ons Jabeur withdrew with a right ankle injury Friday. Jabeur rolled the ankle Thursday in the quarterfinals and couldn’t recover in time for her second career semifinal. The second-seeded Pliskova didn’t face a single break point in beating Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-2. For Pliskova, it was her third consecutive match dropping three games or fewer. Bertens stumbled and hit her head on the court at 1-0 in the second set and went on to lose the next five games. There’s an all-American final in the men’s draw as Taylor Fritz plays Sam Querrey. Both are unseeded. Fritz upset third-seeded Kyle Edmund 7-6 (8), 6-3, while Querrey downed Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

FOOTBALL

Neary suspended

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The NFL said Friday he can participate in preseason practices and games. Neary is eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30, a day after the Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league did not elaborate on the violation. Last September, Neary was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and damaging property.

BASKETBALL

Celtics’ new assistant

Kara Lawson has been hired by the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t publicly announced the hire. ESPN was the first to report the deal. Lawson becomes the latest woman to serve as a coach in the NBA, joining San Antonio’s Becky Hammon, Dallas’ Jenny Boucek and Cleveland’s Lindsay Gottlieb. Lawson, 38, had served as a commentator for ESPN for the NBA and college basketball. She also has been a TV analyst for the Washington Wizards over the past few seasons. She played in the WNBA from 2003-15 and won a title with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2005. Lawson also helped the U.S. win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Challenges coming

The NBA told teams Friday that coaches may challenge one call per game next season, provided the measure gets expected approval from the board of governors. According to the memo, coaches will be allowed to challenge a called foul, an out-of-bounds violation, goaltending violation or basket interference violation. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press. Its contents were first reported by ESPN. The NBA already has a call-challenge program in place in the G League and tinkered with it at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas last year. It will be part of all three summer leagues this year in Sacramento, Calif.; Salt Lake City; and Las Vegas. The move must be ratified by the board of governors next month and will be considered a one-year pilot program.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bell stays with JGR

Christopher Bell plans to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing for at least one more year. That’s about all he knows about the situation at the moment. Bell, 24, said he has resigned with JGR for 2020, but he isn’t sure if he will remain in the NASCAR Xfinity Series or move up to the Cup Series. Bell is one of NASCAR’s best prospects. He won at Iowa Speedway on June 16 for his fourth Xfinity victory this season. Bell is second in the series standings heading into today’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, trailing Tyler Reddick by 51 points. Bell’s success in the Xfinity Series is part of a terrific start to the season for Joe Gibbs’ team. Cup drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch finished 1-2 at Sonoma last weekend. Truex and Busch have four victories apiece already this season.