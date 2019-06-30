2 crashes in state fatal to 3 drivers

Two Arkansans died and a youth was injured in a head-on collision early Saturday in Lonoke County, according to Arkansas State Police crash reports.

Rose Bud resident Rebecca Ann Martinez, 36, and Sudie Carpenter, 68, of Ward died just minutes after midnight Friday after Carpenter's Toyota Avalon crossed the centerline on Arkansas 31 in Lonoke County near Yielding Road and struck Martinez's Toyota Corolla, the report said.

A youth in Martinez's car was injured and taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, investigators reported.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Ryan A. Curle of West Memphis died after a car turned in front of his vehicle on Arkansas 77 near Missouri Street in West Memphis, a preliminary crash report said.

Mary M. Toney, 73, was injured in the crash after attempting to turn into a parking lot and failing to yield to Curle's vehicle around 8 p.m., the report said. Toney was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Crittenden.

Metro on 06/30/2019