Braves' 8th-inning rally spoils Mets' special day

NEW YORK -- Nick Markakis and Austin Riley hit consecutive solo home runs to give Atlanta the lead in the eighth inning, and the Braves spoiled the New York Mets' feel-good Saturday by rallying for a 5-4 win.

Braves closer Luke Jackson stranded runners at second and third in the ninth for his 13th save, handing New York its seventh consecutive loss.

The 1969 World Series champion Mets were honored on the field before the game, and then former independent ball pitcher Chris Mazza found himself in line for the victory after a sharp major league debut.

The back-to-back home runs ruined that. Markakis, who entered when second baseman Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch and left the game, homered off struggling reliever Seth Lugo (3-2) to tie it at 4. Riley crushed a soaring shot on the next pitch to put Atlanta ahead.

Sean Newcomb (2-0) tossed 11/3 scoreless innings. Jackson worked around an error by first baseman Freddie Freeman and a walk, ending it by striking out Dominic Smith on three pitches.

New York has dropped 13 of 17, and the club is a season-worst 10 games under .500. The bullpen has blown a major league-most 21 saves in 39 opportunities, and Lugo has squandered a lead in his last three appearances.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson each had three hits for National League East-leading Atlanta, which improved to 50-34, the fastest the franchise has gotten to 50 victories since 2003.

Markakis homered on a 3-0 pitch for the first time in his 14 big league seasons, and Riley skied the 14th shot of his impressive rookie season. The 22-year-old has gone deep in consecutive games for the third time in 42 games.

Mazza replaced starter Steven Matz in the third after a rain delay and pitched four innings of one-run ball. That allowed the Mets to rally behind Smith's solo home run, Jeff McNeil's two RBI doubles and Robinson Cano's tiebreaking single.

Cano was booed after a strikeout in the second but had his second consecutive multihit game.

Acuna singled and Swanson scored him with a double in the first two plate appearances of Mazza's career, but the 29-year-old right-hander settled in after that. He struck out two and allowed five hits and no walks, letting out a big yell after striking out Tyler Flowers to end the sixth.

CUBS 6, REDS 0 Javier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season, and Jose Quintana went six innings for his first victory since May 5, leading Chicago over host Cincinnati.

MARLINS 9, PHILLIES 6 Neil Walker homered and drove in three runs to help Miami rally from a five-run deficit and beat visiting Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 13, INDIANS 0 Andrew Cashner threw seven innings of three-hit ball, Renato Nunez had two of the Orioles' four home runs and host Baltimore beat Cleveland.

BLUE JAYS 7, ROYALS 5 Danny Jansen hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth, Cavan Biggio launched his first career grand slam and Toronto beat visiting Kansas City.

RAYS 5, RANGERS 2 Brendan McKay took a perfect game into the sixth inning of his major league debut and host Tampa Bay defeated Texas.

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 3 Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead visiting Minnesota over Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 7, NATIONALS 5 Miguel Cabrera had three hits and three RBI as host Detroit rallied twice and snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Washington.

Sports on 06/30/2019