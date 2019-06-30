Brothers Sheffield enjoy on-field reunion

Justus and Jordan Sheffield approached the stands down the third-base line and gazed at an army of family members.

The two brothers -- one an Arkansas Traveler, the other a Tulsa Driller -- already had experienced a whirlwind of emotions through three games of this series at Dickey-Stephens Park. On Friday night, Jordan -- a 24-year-old reliever for Tulsa -- got his moment, recording three strikeouts in the ninth to give the Drillers a 2-1 victory -- his 11th save of 2019.

Today’s game ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS WHEN 6:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RH Nabil Crismatt (2-5, 2.44 ERA); Drillers: RH J.D. Martin (2-6, 5.75 ERA) TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved, $6 general admission ($1 higher on game day). Gates open one hour before first pitch. PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases SHORT HOPS Right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore was called up to Class AAA Tacoma on Thursday, and right-handed reliever Joey Gerber was added to the Travs from Class A Modesto. Outfielder Kyle Lewis was honored pregame Saturday night for being named the Texas League player of the week for the June 17-23 week. THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 5:30 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

On Saturday, it was 23-year-old Justus' turn, and he found a way to outdo his brother.

Justus was dominant in the Travelers' 2-1 victory, taking a no-hitter into the eighth before giving up two hits and a run. He also struck out eight. With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, outfielder Kyle Lewis hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded to give the Travs their second win of the four-game series.

But this night was about the Sheffield brothers afterward, as they were the final players to leave the field after enduring a lengthy photo session with 11 family members who had made the trip from their home state of Tennessee. This series is the first time the brothers have played against each other since a high school showcase more than five years ago.

"Honestly it was amazing," Jordan said of Justus' outing. "It was kind of hard: You don't want to root for the other team, but blood and also being my brother, I want [Justus] to do well."

Justus, even after arguably his season's best performance, still reveled in what Jordan had done a night earlier.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't more nervous [Friday] when [Jordan] was on the mound than when I was on the mound [Saturday]," Justus said. "I wanted him to do well. It's always like that when you see somebody out there playing that you obviously grew up with [your] whole life."

The brothers starred at Tullahoma High School, just over an hour southeast of Nashville, Tenn. Jordan played college ball at Vanderbilt, and Justus would have joined him, too, if not for the Cleveland Indians drafting him in the first round in 2014.

Now, after enduring two big trades in his career -- one to the Yankees before the deadline in 2016 that involved star left-handed reliever Andrew Miller, and the other to the Mariners in November with left-handed pitcher James Paxton going back to the Yankees -- Justus is trying to find his way through Seattle's farm system.

He appeared in three games with the Yankees in September 2018, and he debuted for the Mariners on April 26, giving up 2 hits, 2 earned runs, 4 walks and striking out 3 in 3 relief innings.

Justus has spent most of 2019 in Class AAA Tacoma. In his last four outings with the Rainiers, he allowed 23 earned runs and 21 hits in only 9 2/3 innings.

On Saturday night, Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto sat six rows behind home plate. Sheffield didn't disappoint.

"[Catcher Joseph Odom] did a great job back there calling the game," Sheffield said. "I don't even think I shook [my head] tonight. I just wanted to execute.

"I kind of got away from that a little bit when I was [in Tacoma] -- just trying to be too fine and too perfect. Took a step back and sometimes I need that. Just got to keep building off of each outing."

Sheffield now owns a 1.55 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 4 walks during three starts in Arkansas.

