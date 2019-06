The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 1011 W. Sixth St., residence, Mary Barton, 3 p.m. June 16, 2019, property value unknown.

72202

• 1006 J.L. Hawkins St., residence, Gerald Green, 9 p.m. June 20, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 1815 Dennison St., residence, Iris Moore, 2 p.m. June 17, 2019, property valued at $1,699.

• 2014 W. 17th St., residence, Ashley Roy, 11 p.m. June 19, 2019, property valued at $950.

• 1503 W. 21st St., residence, Scott Caldarera, 12:42 p.m. June 23, 2019, property valued at $9,400.

• 319 E. 15th St., residence, Steven Young, 8:30 a.m. June 26, 2019, property valued at $600.

72204

• 10620 Colonel Glenn Road, business, John Thrower, 8:40 p.m. June 17, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 1822 S. Taylor St., residence, Brian Tate, 8 a.m. June 20, property valued at $825.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residence, Dominica Piggie, 6 p.m. June 17, 2019, property valued at $310.

• 7005 Greencrest Drive, residence, Crystal Dodson, 10:50 a.m. June 19, 2019, property value unknown.

• 3623 Tatum St., residence, Arnold Merrell, 9 p.m. June 10, 2019, property valued at $9,061.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residence, Chrystal Tate, noon June 21, 2019, property valued at $210.

• 6904 Burton Drive, residence, Darice Nesmith, 5:15 p.m. June 21, 2019, property valued at $550.

• 10021 W. 36th St., residence, Jerry Malone, 10:45 p.m. June 19, 2019, property valued at $102.

72205

• 207 N. University Ave., residence, Dean Marks, 11:30 p.m. June 20, 2019, property valued at $1,750.

• 119 N. Monroe St., residence, Chad Shemwell, 7 a.m. June 17, 2019, property valued at $1,198.

• 324 N. Jackson St., residence, Jared Azzone, 10 p.m. June 21, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 300 S. Oak St., residence, Micheal Lucas, 9 p.m. June 19, 2019, property valued at $600.

• 2706 W. Sixth St., residence, Amanda Daugherty, 8:30 p.m. June 21, 2019, property valued $1,325.

• 3220 Lamar St., residence, Rhonda High, 5 a.m. June 13, 2019, property value unknown.

• 47 Westmont St., residence, Briyunna Rashad, 7 p.m. June 16, 2019, property value unknown.

• 101 Santa Fe Trail, residence, Jeffery Jackson, 8 a.m. June 24, 2019, property valued at $5,730.99.

72206

• 2711 S. Arch St., residence, Cindra Brown, 6 a.m. June 21, 2019, property valued at $966.

• 2209 Bragg St., residence, Simona Williams, 11:30 p.m. June 20, 2019, property valued at $4,700.

• 3228 S. Gaines St., residence, Raymond Clements, 7:28 a.m. June 16, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1870 S. Izard St., residence, Shaun Stegall, 5:27 p.m. June 19, 2019, property valued at $1,300.

• 718 W. 19th St., residence, Juana Davis, 10:23 p.m. June 20, property valued at $667.

• 2901 S. State St., residence, Blanca Hernandez, 3:30 p.m. June 24, 2019, property valued at $900.

• 3819 Snow Circle, residence, George Brumfield, 4 a.m. June 22, 2019, property valued at $501.

• 9900 Industrial Harbor Drive, business, Sims Metal Management Recycle Center, 1:29 a.m. June 27, 2019, property value unknown.

• 215 E. 22nd St., residence, Calvin Brown, 5 p.m. June 26, 2019, property valued at $570.

72207

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Road, residence, Joey Oldenbroek, 19:29 June 19, 2019, property value unknown.

72209

• 6706 S. University Ave., business, Chidi Ukgbu, 3:50 p.m. June 16, 2019, property valued at $2,101.

• 5924 Southwick Drive, residence, Latonya Boston-Webb, 8:09 p.m. June 16, 2019, property valued at $220.

• 4400 Pine Cone Drive, residence, Shandreka Washington, 1:31 p.m. June 19, 2019, property valued at $233.

• 7416 Denise Drive, residence, Anitria Childs, 3:59 p.m. June 16, 2019, property valued at $1,400.

• 7401 Shady Grove Road, residence, Jimmy Hill, 10:45 a.m. June 16, 2019, property valued at $1,200.

• 7915 Burnelle Drive, residence, Karen Delgado, 6:23 p.m. June 18, 2019, property valued at $8,671.

• 5616 Baseline Road, residence, Jose Sandoval, 1 a.m. June 23, 2019, property valued at $3,700.

• 9417 Geyer Springs Road, business, Christopher Sims, 6:42 a.m. June 24, 2019, property valued at $10,000.

• 5300 Baseline Road, residence, Carl Perryman, noon June 24, 2019, property valued at $2,300.

• 5225 Mabelvale Pike, business, Jeremy Kessler, midnight June 22, 2019, property value unknown.

• 3 Daley Circle, residence, Robert Grimes, 6:30 a.m. June 26, 2019, property valued at $500.

72211

• 1601 N. Shackleford Road, residence, Joseph Williams, 4:30 a.m. June 16, 2019, property value unknown.

• 11701 Mara Lynn Drive, residence, Erica McFee, 8 a.m. June 17, 2019, property valued at $1,500.

• 225 N. Shackleford Drive, business, Kimberly Beard, 2:11 a.m. June 25, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 1502 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Miguel Guarcha, 10:55 a.m. June 25, 2019, property valued at $2,750.

• 3400 S. Bowman Road, residence, Gary Threets, 6 a.m. May 21, 2019, property valued at $1,500.

72212

• 2020 Hinson Loop Road, residence, Deborah Proctor, 11:37 p.m. June 21, 2019, property valued at $600.

72223

• 35 Aberdeen Drive, residence, Grace Malcolm, 4:16 p.m. June 18, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5501 Ranch Drive, business, Hendri Phang, 1:25 a.m. June 25, 2019, property valued at $500.

