Outdoors Briefs

Camden to host bass tournament

Camden and the Arkansas Bass Team Trail will hold their Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament on Saturday on the Ouachita River.

Takeoff and weigh-in will be at 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, on the River Walk on the Ouachita River.

Money and prizes will be paid to the top-10 finishers, with the champion winning $5,000. Entry fee will be $125 per boat, with a limit of two anglers per boat.

The registration deadline is Tuesday. Anglers may register at arkansasbassteamtrail.net or in person at the Camden Area Chamber of Commerce at 314 Adams Ave. Final registration will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the First Friday Market in Camden.

For more information, contact Keith Green at (501) 844-5543 or keith@arkansasbassteamtrail.net. For information about lodging, travel and attractions in Camden, visit explorecamden.com.

Big Bass Bonanza postponed

Because of persistent flooding, the Arkansas Hospitality Association announced Friday that it will postpone the Arkansas Big Bass Bonanza to Oct. 11-13.

Originally scheduled for June 28-30, the Big Bass Bonanza is the state's largest amateur bass tournament. It is held on the entire length of the Arkansas River within Arkansas boundaries.

Flooding has created unsafe boating conditions and unfavorable fishing conditions.

"We are really excited about moving the dates to October," said Montine McNulty, chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hospitality Association. "It's great for the fishermen, number one. The river will be good and the fishing will be good, and we have some exciting announcements to make involving additional prizes for the fishermen."

McNulty said multiple factors prompted the Hospitality Association to postpone the tournament, including flood damage to weigh-in sites.

"In addition, a number of our anglers have been hurt by this flooding, and we want to give them time to recover," McNulty said.

The Big Bass Bonanza will award more than $100,000 to anglers during the three-day tournament, including $50,000 to the person that catches the heaviest bass. Anglers can win multiple prizes and checks for weighing bass each hour. In 2018, the tournament paid out more than $182,000 to participants. Pools include Fort Smith, Lake Dardanelle, Little Rock/North Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Dumas.

For more information, visit ArkansasBigBass.com.

