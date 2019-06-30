Cardinals coach leads baseball program to first title

— Ethan Wetzel thought the game was tied. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Central Arkansas Christian’s Jacob Hale hit a deep fly ball to the outfield.

“When I saw the hit, I thought he just tied up the game,” said Wetzel, a senior at Harmony Grove High School. “I just took off. I didn’t even think about it too much. I was just sprinting toward it. [Catching the final out] was one of the happiest moments of my life.”

Harmony Grove defeated Central Arkansas Christian 4-3 in the Class 3A state-championship baseball game May 20 at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. It was the Cardinals first state championship in baseball.

“It was freaking real big,” said Wetzel, a captain for the team. “We didn’t even make it to the state tournament [a year ago]. And our baseball organization had never even been to Baum Stadium.

“We knew we could beat them, if we went. It was really important. I know a lot of us got emotional — it was awesome.”

The Harmony Grove baseball team went from not even making it to the state tournament a year ago, to winning its first title this year, finishing the season with a record of 21-9. For his role in guiding the Cardinals to such a successful season, head coach Brandon Mynhier has been named the Tri-Lakes Edition Coach of the Year.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Mynhier said. “When you are coaching, that’s the goal every year — to win that last game.

“I’m super excited for the guys and just the group we have had. I’m super proud of those guys and this community.”

Wetzel said the biggest difference between this year and last was how well the team had bonded over the offseason and had gotten through some of the adversity they faced early on. Mynhier agreed.

“We had a lot of guys who were all about that team and all about playing for the guy next to them — keeping each other up,” Mynhier said. “We also had a lot of depth this year. We had a lot of players who could play different positions, and we had some great infielders and great outfielders.

“We had a lot of depth at a lot of positions, so we were able to change things up and also give rests where needed. So we weren’t riding one horse all the way through the season. We were able to spread it out a little bit.”

Mynhier credited Wetzel, senior Shane Small and the team’s four other seniors with doing an excellent job of leading the team.

“They had a lot of experience under their belts and were able to lead our juniors, sophomores and freshmen through the up-and-down times,” Mynhier said.

“We started off a little bit down, struggled, having a little trouble playing defense, and our pitching was a little rough. But we kept battling, and at the end, we started playing some great baseball,” the coach said.

“We should have done better last year, but we weren’t as mentally tough,” Wetzel said. “And this year, I’ll be honest, we looked like trash, and we had to get through that.”

The Cardinals lost 15-4 to Junction City High School in the Malvern Tournament on March 1. Wetzel said that following that game, things began to turn around at practice.

“We beat Lakeside [on March 5], and we knew, if we play well, we can win it all,” Wetzel said. “It took everyone knowing we could do it, and no one was doubting us.”

Small, a captain and outfielder for the Cardinals, said to have a program that went from not having that much, and being laughed at, to being a successful, winning program meant a lot to him.

“Everyone sees that we aren’t a joke,” Small said. “I credit the work ethic of our seniors, our juniors and sophomores.

“We didn’t want to miss state again, and we want to be taken seriously. We worked hard this offseason.”

Central Arkansas Christian beat Harmony Grove three times prior to the state-championship game, including the regional and district tournaments. Mynhier said there was more pressure on CAC in the final game than on Harmony Grove.

“Everybody expected CAC to win it. I just told my guys to go out and play baseball, to go out and play and have fun,” Mynhier said. “We had done everything we could to prepare at that point. All we could do is enjoy the surroundings and play our hearts out.”

Junior James McCormick was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after he finished the championship game 2-for-2 with an RBI and pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just 1 earned run on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts and 2 walks.

“He pitched for us all year long and gave us our best opportunity to win,” Mynhier said. “He went out there and dealt all the time.”

The coach said Jared Toler started third for the Cardinals, and even though it took him a while to get going, Toler got hot late in the season and hit a couple of home runs in the playoffs.

“He was a huge confidence booster,” the coach said.

“Cooper Wright at catcher doesn’t get a lot of attention behind the plate, but I let him call his own game,” Mynhier said. “The pitchers are able to accomplish what they do because they trust that guy behind the plate.

“He does a great job for us.”

Ricky Mooney, athletic director for the Harmony Grove School District, said that for the program to finally break through and win the championship game has meant the world to the school.

“Brandon works hard at it and has a good coaching staff,” Mooney said. “They were able to peak at the right time.

“He did a great job in his leadership role, and the boys bought in, and he has a good group of kids.”

Mooney said that during the postseason, he would sometimes travel with the team and have dinner with them after a game. He said he received many compliments concerning their overall behavior.

“That’s just another testament to Coach Mynhier and his assistants and their leadership abilities,” Mooney said.

Mynhier has been at Harmony Grove for eight years, having served at Watson Chapel for five years prior. He graduated from White Hall High School and Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

“When it comes to baseball, Coach takes it very serious,” Wetzel said.

“But outside of the game, he is like your friend. He is funny, and he is definitely really encouraging,” he said.

“He does a great job of telling you what you are doing wrong, but at the same time builds you up and shows you how to get better,” Small said. “He’s a good person and also a good coach, and it is really hard to find that in certain people.”

