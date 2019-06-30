Commissioners ask Hutchinson for more money

On June 12, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Chairman Ken Reeves and former commissioner Ford Overton had a remarkable meeting with Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

It was ostensibly a "State of the Commission" meeting to brief Hutchinson about the agency's accomplishments, goals and finances.

Reeves said he hopes the meeting will become an annual event. The governor appoints the seven members of the commission, and Reeves said the governor is entitled to be informed about the commission's business.

"You understand hunting, fishing," Reeves said. "It's in your DNA. It's in our state's DNA. I have not seen a single decision we've made that I felt was made by politics. It's all been driven by our mission, which is conserving the state's natural resources."

Hutchinson said he believes the commission has operated professionally and responsibly with taxpayers' dollars.

And then he added this:

"I think it's also important, we have a lot of silos in state government. The people of Arkansas wanted the Game and Fish Commission to be a silo. At the same time, you have to have silos working and communicating together. I think you have done a great job with that."

In 2014, in an interview during his gubernatorial campaign, Hutchinson singled out the Game and Fish Commission as a "silo of power," a state entity that is largely independent from the executive and legislative branches. Two others are the Department of Parks and Tourism and the Department of Natural Heritage, which were recently combined.

Like the Game and Fish Commission, the Department of Parks and Tourism and the Natural Heritage Commission are significantly funded by a statewide, 1/8 of a cent sales tax that was authorized by Amendment 75. The Game and Fish Commission and Parks and Tourism each get 45% of the "Conservation Sales Tax" revenue. The Natural Heritage Commission gets 9%.

Hutchinson probably wouldn't mind combining all three agencies into a model similar to those in Texas, South Dakota and Kansas. Amendment 35 established the Game and Fish Commission as a constitutionally independent agency, but it might not prevent folding the other two into the Game and Fish Commission. Amendment 75 might even facilitate it.

Overton, whose term on the commission ended June 20, summarized the agency's financial problems. Hunting and fishing license revenue is declining because fewer people are buying hunting and fishing licenses.

Raising license prices will not raise nearly enough money, Overton said, adding that the agency needs a major boost.

"We need an additional $30 million," Overton said. "Getting that is a real challenge. If we don't get that, we're looking at some point curtailing what we do. Nobody wants to see that."

Overton then said the commission needs a permanent source of additional revenue.

"For what we do on $80 million a year, we need another Amendment 75 equivalent in the future to sustain where we are," Overton said.

Hutchinson was not sympathetic.

"There's a belief that you have one of the best funded game and fish agencies in America because of the one-eighth of 1% tax," Hutchinson said. "You have a lot of education to do to set up a dynamic that there's a greater need there. The public does have confidence and high regard for your mission, but that's a high burden of proof."

Hutchinson also suggested that the Game and Fish Commission overextended its resources with major capital projects such as a nature center under construction in Springdale.

Overton later said that additional state money is available. He cited the Arkansas Legislature appropriating an additional $300 million to the state transportation department in May.

"They're trying to figure out how and where to spend the $300 million," Overton said. "If you gave us $30 million, we could show you the order of priority. [Rebuilding] the Spring River [trout] hatchery. Bayou Meto. We just need $30 million -- 10% -- to sustain the shortfall in license sales."

Though the chance is remote, relief might come with a price. Might the price be a new Arkansas Game, Fish and Parks Commission?

