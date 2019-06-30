COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

July 4

Community Fireworks Display

RUSSELLVILLE — This year, the city of Russellville will present a free community fireworks display Thursday at a new location, the Russellville Aquatic Center. North Phoenix Avenue will be closed. Parking will not be allowed at the Aquatic Center but will be available on the Arkansas Tech University campus. Hog Wild Pyrotechnics will light up the sky at dark from the field adjacent to the center. For more information, call the Hughes Community Center at (479) 968-1272.

July 4-6

4th of July Festival at The Bay

FAIRFIELD BAY — The 4th of July Festival’s events include, on Thursday, the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., a parade, 9 a.m. at the Baptist Church, Festivities and a Car Show, 11 a.m. at Woodland Mead Park, and Tom Sawyer Days, 1-4 p.m. at the Heritage Center; on Friday, boarding the Veterans Barge and a BBQ Dinner for $49.95 each, 730-8:15 p.m., and a free Fireworks Show, 9 p.m. at the lake; and Saturday, the Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament, 8 a.m. (registration at 7 and fee of $50 each) at the Indian Hills Golf Resort, with a potluck following; and the ShotGunBillys live music series, 6-8 pm. at the Fairfield Bay Marina. For more information, visit fairfieldbay.com/events.

July 6 and 20

Master Gardeners in the Teaching Garden

CONWAY — Join Faulkner County Master Gardeners in the Teaching Garden to learn about irrigation, pests and planning for fall veggies from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday and July 20. The Teaching Garden is at Freyaldenhoven Greenhouses, 1305 E. Siebenmorgen Road.

ONGOING

Adult Fall Softball League Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — Registration for the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department’s fall softball league will begin July 8 and end at 5 p.m. July 19. Register at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department Office or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Crafts Market

CONWAY — The Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Crafts Market, 718 Parkway St., is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October, also on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June through September, when products are available. All items sold are grown or created by local vendors, including produce, honey, meats, eggs, jams and jellies, baked goods, handmade crafts and more. See the organization’s Facebook page for vendor specifics.

Spring Into Art Exhibit

CLINTON — Sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League, Spring Into Art, an exhibit with 50 paintings by 10 area artists, will hang until July 18 at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65. The public is invited to view the exhibit, both upstairs by the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing, during regular hospital hours. All artworks are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting patients through the hospital auxiliary’s projects. For more information, call art coordinator Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has weekly luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Romeo and Juliet

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University, the Arkansas Governor’s School and the Center for the Arts at Russellville High School will present a special performance of Romeo and Juliet by the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre at 7 p.m. July 8 at the Center for the Arts, 2209 S. Knoxville Ave. Buy tickets for $15 at the center’s box office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays or online at bit.ly/2I9nyzN. Proceeds will benefit the Arkansas Governor’s School and the Center for the Arts. For more information, visit www.russellvillecenter.net, www.arkshakes.com or www.atu.edu/ags.

CASA Volunteer Training

RUSSELLVILLE — Training will start for new CASA Volunteers in Pope County on July 8 in Russellville and run eight weeks. A Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer is a trained community member appointed by a judge to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children during a dependency case. For more information about becoming a CASA volunteer or to donate to the organization, contact CASA of the 5th Judicial District at (479) 880-1195 or casa5gb@suddenlinkmail.com; or visit www.arcasa5.org or Facebook: facebook.com/CASA5th/.

Butterfly Count

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center will present the 2019 Butterfly Count from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 at Ed Leamon Park. Participants in this free event will seek out, identify, catalog and report butterfly sightings for this one day. Bring a camera and take part in citizen science. People of all ages, including kids, are welcome to participate.

Market Day

CONWAY — Market Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St., across from the Caldwell Country Store. The indoor market, located in the fellowship hall, will feature a variety of house plants, handmade crafts, baked goods, jams and jellies, eggs and produce. A quilt silent auction will run during the market, with the final bid taken at 1 p.m. For more information, call the church office at (501) 327-7629.

Kids Theater Camp

CONWAY — The River Valley Arts Center will offer a Kids Theater Camp for ages 6 to 13 from 1-4 p.m. July 15-19. Participants will learn and put on a performance, set for 6 p.m. July 19 at Central Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Main St. The fee for the camp is $80 for Arts Center members and $90 for nonmembers. To reserve a spot in the camp, call (501) 968-2452.

