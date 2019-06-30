COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Today

The Avenue’s Art and Wine Dinner

HOT SPRINGS — The Avenue’s Art & Wine Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. at 340 Central Ave. The event will feature artist John Faginkrantz and chef Casey Copeland with a five-course dinner and more. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 625-3850.

Monday

Beginner Crochet

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a lesson in getting started in crochet at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Yarn It All

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to crochet, knit, loom-knit, weave and more at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

(Not So) Classic Games: Pandemic

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play Pandemic from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Momandpop Music Variety Show

BRYANT/BENTON — The Momandpop Music Variety Show will begin at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant, and at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Monday Afternoon Book Club from 1-3:30 at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Master Gardeners

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Master Gardeners meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday

Thistlebryt Year Three

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to Thistlebryt Year Three at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. At Thistlebryt, attendees will make crafts, solve escape rooms and more.

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace for all ages will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Participants can work with whatever they want, including 3-D printing. Kids younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Awesome Astronauts

BRYANT/BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to use blocks to build spaceships at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.

Space Explorers

BRYANT/BENTON — Children ages 5 to 8 are invited to create and solve puzzles at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.

Wednesday

Spa Blast 2019

HOT SPRINGS — Budweiser will present Spa Blast, beginning at 6 p.m. at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. The event will feature live music, a kids zone, a petting zoo, a fireworks display and more. For more information, email Jennifer Hoyt at jhoyt@oaklawn.com.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. Register at salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom-knit or weave to help others from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Wednesday and Friday

Family Story Time

BRYANT/BENTON — Children ages 3 to 7 are invited to Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. The event will feature songs, stories and more.

Thursday

Holiday Closing

BENTON/BRYANT — The Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant will be closed for Independence Day.

Independence Day Fireworks Show

HOT SPRINGS — The annual Independence Day fireworks display will begin at dark (approximately 8:30 p.m.) on Lake Hamilton. The fireworks will be synced with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97. For more information, call (501) 321-2277.

The Red, White & You Picnic in the Park

HOT SPRINGS — The Red, White & You Picnic will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arlington Park. The free event will feature children’s activities, a family-entertainment stage, celebrity chefs, food, drinks and more. For more information, call (501) 538-4547.

Fourth of July at Mountain Harbor

MOUNT IDA — A Fourth of July celebration will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Mountain Harbor Resort & Spa. The free event will feature group singing, a parade, fireworks and more. For more information, call (870) 867-2191.

Friday

July Exhibit and Reception

HOT SPRINGS — The July exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will feature work by Dustyn Bork, Donnie Copeland, Robert Fogel, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Sammy Peters, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Katherine Strause, Emily Wood and others. The show will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the monthly Gallery Walk downtown. The exhibit will be on display through July 30. The gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Saturday

Mingling Mommies (and Daddies)

BENTON — Caregivers and their infants are invited to Mingling Mommies (and Daddies) at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Ongoing

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Latinos Unidos Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Latinos Unidos, an art exhibit featuring Latino artisans living in the United States, is on exhibit at the Landmark Building on Henderson State University’s Hot Springs Campus, 201 Market St., through Aug. 30. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. for Gallery Walks on first Fridays and by appointment Saturdays and Sundays. Contact Donna Dunnahoe at (501) 545-0534 or hsu.landmark@yahoo.com. For more information, call (501) 625-3837.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Small Business Startup Summit

HOT SPRINGS — Henderson State University’s Small Business and Technology Development Center will present THE Small Business Startup Summit workshop from 1-4 p.m. July 9 in Henderson’s Landmark Building in Hot Springs. Admission is free. To register for a workshop, call (870) 230-5184 or visit asbtdc.org/arkadelphia-events. for more information, visit asbtdc.org/events.

SBA Lending for Small Business

HOT SPRINGS — Henderson State University’s Small Business and Technology Development Center will present the SBA Lending for Small Business workshop from 2:30-5 p.m. July 16 in Henderson’s Landmark Building in Hot Springs. Admission is free. To register for a workshop, call (870) 230-5184 or visit asbtdc.org/arkadelphia-events. for more information, visit asbtdc.org/events.

Being Intentional With Messages and Mediums

HOT SPRINGS — Henderson State University’s Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Being Intentional With Messages and Mediums from 3-5 p.m. July 18 in Henderson’s Landmark Building in Hot Springs. The workshop fee is $40. To register for a workshop, call (870) 230-5184 or visit asbtdc.org/arkadelphia-events. for more information, visit asbtdc.org/events.

Kiwanis Summer Market

MALVERN — The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor its 2019 Kiwanis Summer Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Malvern Boys & Girls Club, 1840 W. Moline St. Admission to the market, which will feature handmade items and other gifts, will be $1. Concessions will be available. Applications for vendors are due July 12. The fee for a 10-by-10-foot booth is $25, with $5 extra for electricity and $5 for a table. For more information, contact Tammy Denham at (501) 844-0020.

