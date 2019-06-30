DAR to install black woman on national board for 1st time

Wilhelmina Rhodes Kelly, the first black woman to be installed on the national board of the Daughters of the American Revolution, poses for a photo at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Washington. Kelly and others in the historically white organization have been encouraging women of color to research their family roots to see if they can find a tie to the country’s founding. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK -- When Wilhelmena Rhodes Kelly hit a roadblock while researching her family history, a chance encounter at a conference with members of the Daughters of the American Revolution got her the help she needed to keep going.

Now, Kelly is helping the DAR have its own breakthrough moment. On Sunday, the lineage-based group will install Kelly as the head of its New York state organization and the first black woman on its national governing board.

The milestone, Kelly and others say, reflects the efforts the organization has made in recent decades to encourage women from minority groups to get involved, after a long history of exclusion.

The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890. The first black woman to join in modern times became a member of the organization in 1977.

Kelly, 72, who lives in New York City, joined the organization in 2004 after tracing her own lineage to a white Virginian who donated supplies to the Revolutionary War efforts.

"The push is largely to encourage people to realize their own foundations and contributions to American history," said Kelly.

Denise VanBuren, who officially becomes the organization's president today, said, "We've had a real awakening here that we have an obligation to try and tell the stories of some of those folk who history has left out of the history books."

The Daughters of the American Revolution has around 185,000 members. It doesn't ask new members about their race, so there is no firm count on how many non-white women are affiliated. Kelly said she has seen more women from minority groups join in the last decade, though, as genealogy has become even more popular among Americans.

The organization is open to women who can show they are descended from someone who helped the revolutionary cause between the Battle of Lexington in 1775 and the withdrawal of British troops in 1783. Helping the cause could include a number of acts, including military service, civil service to the new provisional government or patriotic service, which includes those who donated supplies or gave medical aid.

An estimated 5,000 black soldiers fought on the American side during the war, but for most of its history, the Daughters of the American Revolution was entirely white.

The organization has included some of America's most notable women, including Eleanor Roosevelt.

But Roosevelt gave up her membership in 1939 after the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to allow a famous black singer, Marian Anderson, to perform at its Constitution Hall. Anderson gave a famous performance instead on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (She did perform at Constitution Hall in later years, including as part of a farewell tour.)

The Daughters of the American Revolution didn't include a black woman as a member in modern times until Karen Batchelor joined in 1977.

"There was no one else who looked like me," said Batchelor, now 68.

She's thrilled to see Kelly moving into a role on the national board and hopeful that her visibility will inspire other black women to look into their own family lines to see if there's a Revolutionary War link. Discovering that she was related to the people who fought for U.S. independence was revelatory, she said.

"This discovery, it was mind-boggling, for the first time I said, 'Wow, I have such deep roots in this country that I didn't even know I had,'" she said. "Now when the Fourth of July rolls around, I don't feel like I felt when I was a little girl, that maybe I was a click short of being really American because of the color of my skin. Now, I feel more American than apple pie, and that's a good thing."

A Section on 06/30/2019