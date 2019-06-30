Definition of family a snag for asylum seekers

SAN DIEGO -- Juan, a 28-year-old migrant from Honduras, is one of more than 5,000 asylum seekers being processed through the Migrant Protection Protocols. But what makes his case unique is that his loved ones waiting in Georgia are not legally his family.

Juan was separated in March from his girlfriend, Ana, and her 4-year-old daughter, whom Juan has helped raise for the past two years. Ana is also pregnant with Juan's baby.

In the context of immigration enforcement, they are not a family. Without blood tests or certificates, the couple has been forced to be in separate countries and face their immigration court cases alone -- Juan in Mexico until Thursday, and Ana and her daughter in the United States.

The San Diego Union-Tribune is withholding the full names of the migrants because Juan has received death threats from MS-13 gang members after refusing to join. He left Honduras in November, but MS-13 followed him to Mexico, he said, adding that he has been receiving threatening text messages from gang members.

The decision to separate Juan from his nontraditional family happened in a matter of minutes after they were apprehended in March by Border Patrol agents. They were part of a group of families crossing the border illegally.

"The officer asked me who I was with," Juan said. "I told him, I was with my wife and child."

The agent pointed at the 4-year-old and asked, "Is she your daughter?"

Juan said yes. But the father and daughter do not share the same last name.

"Are you sure?" the Border Patrol agent asked.

"Yes," Juan responded. "She is my daughter. I raised her. She isn't my blood but I raised her."

Agents told her that because they could not verify that Juan is the father of her unborn child, they could not stay, Ana said in a phone interview.

"They told me, 'I'm very sorry, but I'm going to have to separate you,'" she said.

Ana said she started to cry.

"But I'm pregnant with his kid, you can't do this," Ana, 23, recalled telling the Border Patrol agent.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they are prohibited by law from providing information about individual cases. However, a representative for the agency provided information from the Immigration and Nationality Act that the agency uses to determine who is a family.

The law has specific guidelines to determine the validity of marriage when it comes to granting visas. Most of them require documentation like a marriage license or certificate.

In the absence of a marriage certificate, a common-law marriage can be considered to be valid, but only if it is legally recognized in the place in which the relationship was formed, in this case Honduras. The union must be fully equivalent to a marriage in every respect.

Advocates say this narrow way of defining marriage excludes many asylum seekers and results in unnecessary separations.

"Many cases that are coming from all over the world that need asylum and come to our doors asking for help either don't follow the same traditional system or the legal system in their home country is broken," said Leah Chavarria, senior immigration attorney for Jewish Family Service of San Diego. "So even if they wanted to be married, maybe they are unable to receive their documents or maybe they are married but those documents have been destroyed."

If Ana and her daughter win their case, but Juan loses his, the family could be permanently separated, Chavarria added.

Chavarria represented Juan during a hearing Thursday in San Diego's immigration court. Juan told the judge that he was afraid to go back to Mexico because of the threats from gang members.

An attorney representing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency told the judge that he'd refer Juan to an asylum interview in the United States so that he wouldn't have to go back to Tijuana, where he was living in a shelter while his asylum claim was processed.

