Graduate of Rogers leads event

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Octagon tournament director Annye DeGrand takes questions during an interview on the second day of the Walmart NWA Championship Pro-Am, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

ROGERS -- Annye DeGrand did not grow up with visions of a career in sports, but that is exactly where she is as the tournament director for the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship.

The 2006 Rogers High School graduate was an aspiring journalist and left Northwest Arkansas for Chicago to pursue her passion. She graduated from Columbia College with a degree in journalism.

As it turned out, her writing career was short-lived.

"I wanted to be a writer. I loved writing, and I did it for about four or five years out of college, but I just got burned out on it," DeGrand said. "I needed something new. It was something that I loved and was really passionate about it, but I wasn't having any fun with it."

DeGrand was familiar with the LPGA tournament, and a chance meeting as a writer with local Octagon officials sent DeGrand's career on a different path in 2014.

"I met Harry Hardy, who was the previous tournament director when I was working for 3W Magazine," she said. "I got to know about Octagon and see the people who work here, and that's what drove me to want to work for Octagon."

She paid her dues with Octagon, working through the ranks. Her familiarity with the region as a native and her years with Octagon made her promotion seamless.

"I had a comfort level with the event," she said. "Like with anything there are still learning opportunities, but I am very comfortable with the tournament and all the ins and outs with that."

DeGrand is the first female tournament director of this event, something that is not lost on Jay Allen, who has been a huge part of this event since its first year in 2007.

"Annye has been involved in this event for several years now, and she's just continued to develop," Allen said. "She has literally grown into the job. And it's an LPGA event, so I think it's great we have a young professional female leading the office here."

DeGrand understands the importance of her role in opening more doors for women in sports management.

"I think there should be more," she said. "I'm honored by this opportunity. With Octagon, there are a lot of incredible females on our team. Lesley Baker, my boss, is obviously female, and that is really cool to have another female to look up to."

A career path that took a detour has put DeGrand in a place she never envisioned growing up.

"I never thought I would be working in sports," she said. "I'm not a golfer, I'm not an athlete, but what drove me to want to work for Octagon was all the incredible community spirit around this event, and that's what's really exciting now, to be in this role, to be able to lead the event."

DeGrand hopes to pay it forward for other women in sports.

"I want to be able to do what others have done for me, which is hold the door for me," DeGrand said. "I've had so many people in my life who have really shaped what I have done and taken me under their wing. I think that is key. Mentorship is key to female growth in any industry, especially in sports. We just need the opportunity to step out on the ledge."

Razorback report

With six former University of Arkansas golfers in the field, the crowds for this week's tournament have been stellar, said longtime tournament official Jay Allen.

Allen estimated that the crowds each of the past two days have exceeded 4,000 based on the number of cars parked.

Gaby Lopez put herself in prime position for a nice payday at 8 under for the tournament after a second consecutive 4-under 67 Saturday. Lopez is five shots off the lead.

The 25-year-old Lopez has been impeccable on the front nine both days, with a combined total of 7 under with no bogeys.

"It was a solid round. I can't complain," Lopez said. "That front nine treats me very well."

Stacy Lewis, the longtime face of this tournament and former No. 1 player on the LPGA, was 3 under Saturday and sits at 6 under heading into today's final round.

Lewis birdied her first three holes and finished 3 under on the front nine, but she could not keep her hot streak going. She enters today in a tie for 39th, seven strokes behind the two leaders.

Alana Uriell and Kaylee Benton each finished 1 under for the tournament, and Maria Fassi finished 1 over. None of them made the cut, which was 3 under.

Amateur golfer Dylan Kim finished 9 over in her first LPGA event.

"It was great," Kim said. "Everyone who came out was so supportive, and they gave us so much love. It was just awesome to be out here."

No repeat

Nasa Hataoka, who won this event last year with a record 21 under, lost four strokes early Saturday on the par-4 No. 13. Hataoka recorded an eight, or a snowman in golf lingo, that ended any hope she had of becoming the first repeat winner since Yani Tseng in 2010 and 2011.

Hataoka, ranked No. 5 in the Rolex rankings, rallied to finish the day at 5 under after shooting 1 over on Saturday.

"I'm disappointed that I couldn't go low today," Hataoka said through an interpreter. "I got myself into a lot of trouble."

Rolex watch

The field this week includes seven of the top 10 in the Rolex rankings, and all seven made the cut Saturday.

Sung Hyun Park, the No. 2 ranked player on the tour, shares the lead with No. 13 Carlota Ciganda as they enter the final round. No. 1 Jin-Young Ko is in a tie for third place with fellow South Korean Inbee Park, each at 11 under.

Lexi Thompson, the No. 4 player on the list, is not in this week's field. No. 6 Jeongeun Lee6 and No. 10 Nelly Korda are also absent.

TV tee off

The final round will begin today at 7 a.m., and the leaders will tee off at 12:50 p.m. All golfers tee off from No. 1 today. The final round will be televised live from 2-5 p.m. on The Golf Channel.

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Annye DeGrand

Sports on 06/30/2019