Hurler’s comeback season fuels Sheridan’s fourth-straight title

Even when Bailee Bibb had worked herself into a jam on the season’s biggest stage, she was happy. The Sheridan junior pitcher injured her shoulder and didn’t pitch the past two seasons. This year, she worked back slowly as she shared innings with junior classmate Kaitlyn Howard.

When Lady Yellowjackets coach Tamara Strawn called on Bibb to relieve Howard in the sixth inning of the 5A state-championship game against Greenwood, Bibb was elated to be called on in a crucial moment.

“I was excited because the last couple of years, I haven’t been able to pitch,” Bibb said. “I was excited to be in the game to pitch. I had some nerves, but I was mostly excited.”

Even when she gave up a long hit, which plated the Greenwood go-ahead run, Bibb didn’t panic and notched back-to-back strikeouts with a runner on third base to end the inning. Sheridan plated two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead, and Bibb held the Lady Bulldogs, preserving Sheridan’s fourth-straight state title.

“I knew if we could get out of the inning, we had a chance to do something good,” she said. “I was focused on not giving up any more runs.”

Not only did Bibb add to the pitching rotation by appearing in key situations, such as the state-title game, but she also hit .419 with 29 doubles and 10 home runs.

For her efforts, Bibb earned 2019 Tri-Lakes Edition Softball Player of the Year honors.

“We wanted to ease her in and not overuse her,” Strawn said, “but we definitely used her when we needed to. She was a big-time reliever for us. Sometimes she would pitch two innings, and others it might be three or four. She only pitched the entire game a few times. When she was in there, she made a big impact for us.

“She was also a great hitter for us, leading us in home runs and RBIs. I think being able to pitch made her more confident. I could see that hunger in her eyes.”

With her shoulder injury lingering, Bibb was relegated to a designated hitter role as a sophomore. While her bat helped Sheridan to a state title, she wasn’t completely fulfilled.

With the doctor’s OK, Bibb started seeing more time in the circle as a junior. In 44 innings, Bibb boasted a sparkling 1.42 ERA with 63 strikeouts.

“I was very excited to pitch this year and play in the field,” she said. “I have been a pitcher my whole life. It just wasn’t the same. I felt like I was missing out playing with the rest of the girls. Hitting is a lot of fun, but I just love pitching so much. I like to hit, but I don’t focus on it as much as pitching.”

Strawn needed Bibb’s arm against Greenwood. After she set down two straight Lady Bulldogs to end the sixth inning, she found herself in a jam once again in the seventh. Bibb yielded a one-out single, then struck out her third batter of the day for the second out. That brought up Greenwood’s top hitter and Arkansas Tech signee Mariah Hamilton.

Bibb was more than familiar with Hamilton’s exploits from facing her in travel-ball games.

“It seems like I have been playing against [Hamilton] my entire life,” Bibb said.

“[Strawn] asked me if I wanted to walk [Hamilton], but I said, ‘Coach, if I walk her, the next batter will get a hit,’” Bibb said. “I just wanted to keep the pitches low and hope for a ground ball, and if I walked her, that would be OK.”

Hamilton hit a scorcher to the shortstop, resulting in a groundout to end the game. Bibb recorded the win, and the Lady Yellowjackets won yet another title.

“That was a great feeling to be out there for [the celebration],” Bibb said. “It almost didn’t seem real.”

With the summer in full swing, Bibb is already looking toward next season. She will play a full slate of travel ball and continue to work on pitching more innings. She will also be weighing her college options. She recently took a visit to National Park College. The Hot Springs two-year institution just added athletics, and former Bryant star catcher Jessie Taylor is the program’s new coach. In addition to NPC, Bibb also has scholarship offers from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Central Baptist College in Conway, Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, and Three Rivers College in Poplar, Missouri.

“I hope I will have more [offers],” said Bibb, who owns a 3.8 grade-point average. “Playing travel ball this summer will help, and staying healthy so schools can see me. I want them to know that I am not just a batter, but I can pitch.”

Bibb also looks forward to next season and playing a vital role in helping Sheridan to a fifth-straight state title.

“That’s crazy. You don’t hear of teams playing for five state championships,” Bibb said. “It is an awesome opportunity to play on a team like that. We have 11 or 12 seniors coming back, so we expect great things. Our younger girls are also good and push us to get better. Everybody works hard in practice, and we all buy into the team. That is a big reason we do so well. We give it our all in practice and don’t take it for granted.”