LB target expects 2nd trip to UA before decision

Linebacker Aaron Moore is expected to make his second visit to the University of Arkansas shortly before his target date to announce his college decision.

Moore, 6-2, 215 pounds, of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland visited Fayetteville with his mother on March 9 for an elite prospect day. He plans to visit again when the Hogs host numerous commitments and targets for a July 26 cookout.

Aaron Moore highlights arkansasonline.com/630moore

"I'm just looking to do some bonding with the coaches and see what kind of people they are and talk to them about the plan to develop me from an academic and athletic standpoint," Moore said.

The March trip matched up with what defensive coordinator John Chavis had told Moore.

"Definitely the facilities and the atmosphere," Moore said. "Coach Chavis has always told me it was a beautiful place for life after football, and he wasn't lying."

Moore described what stood out to him.

"Just everything. The stadium looked brand-new, the campus looked clean and well-kept, and everyone there seemed to enjoy being there," Moore said.

He recorded 63 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries, a recovered fumble and 2 blocked punts as a junior. He had 93 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt as a sophomore.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Moore a three-star-plus prospect.

"Aaron is one of the better defenders in the Nashville (Tenn.) area," Lemming said. "He can run and is a sure tackler while also showing outstanding range. He can play any linebacker position."

In addition to Arkansas, Moore has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Purdue, Rutgers and numerous others.

Moore's mother enjoyed the first visit while also appreciating Chavis' personal time with them.

"She was equally as impressed," Moore said. "She was happy Coach Chavis took time out of his day to sit down away from everybody else and talk to me."

She liked how Chavis came across and has confidence he can help her son on and off the field.

"She talked about how he seemed like a genuine type of coach that won't be the type to BS you, and that's going to push me hard in the classroom and the field," he said.

His parents' approval of his college destination is important to Moore.

"It's pretty important that my parents approve of where I go, even though I know it's ultimately my decision," he said. "I'm going to take their advice with heavy thought since you know they just want the best for me."

Moore, who is down to Arkansas and two other undisclosed schools, is hoping to announce his college decision July 31.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 06/30/2019