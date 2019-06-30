Leadership scholars rub elbows with best

Being a Presidential Leadership Scholar is like being in Oz, said Jill Floyd of Little Rock.

"We've all had a sense of imposter syndrome because when you read people's resumes you think, 'What am I doing here?'" said Floyd, who is project manager and director of community outreach with CDI Contractors.

Over the past six months, Floyd participated in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program alongside doctors, lawyers, a helicopter pilot and high-ranking military personnel.

It's a free annual program for a select group of midcareer professionals "to hone their leadership abilities through interactions with former presidents, key administration officials, leading academics, and business and civic leaders," according to presidentialleadershipscholars.org.

The program began in 2015 as a collaboration of the presidential centers and foundations of former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson.

"You hear people say that it is a lifesaving experience," Floyd said. "You sort of look at them and think they're exaggerating, but once you go through it, it's hard to describe, but you meet people that you never would have crossed paths with. You really do become family. It's an amazing experience."

Floyd is one of three Arkansans who graduated Thursday from the program.

The other Arkansas graduates were Kim Davis, senior program officer with the Walton Family Foundation in Fayetteville, and Willie Montgomery III, director and data scientist with Walmart Inc. in Bentonville.

Clinton and Bush participated in the graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

Clinton said it was important to have diversity among those chosen to be Presidential Leadership Scholars. The 42nd president said he believes in "an inter-dependent world."

"That's why I disagree with so much of what's happening today," Clinton said. "I think diversity is a godsend. I think it's one of America's great blessings. I think diverse groups make better decisions than homogeneous ones."

By getting people from different backgrounds together, they "become people to each other," he said.

"If you're just a two-dimensional cartoon, it's a lot easier to dismiss you than it is if you're a three-dimensional person," said Clinton. "I thought if we got really extraordinary people together, you might become people to each other and do even more extraordinary things."

"I have learned that there's this hunger people have, to make a difference not by getting another title or making another buck but by making somebody else's life better, lifting somebody up who's broken, helping somebody to do something that works better. You know, I'm not young anymore. I hate it, but I'm not. And the longer I live, the more that's how I measure my life," Clinton said.

He said the scholars are working on projects to solve problems in their communities.

"The details, even the specifics of the projects, are not as important for all of you who have more tomorrows than yesterdays, than to have your mind and your heart in the right place," he said. "You're smart. You know more about whatever you're doing than we do. But you will make good decisions if you believe that we should go forward together."

Clinton said being president required an enormous amount of concentration to survive and get things accomplished.

"I drastically underappreciated the public good that a private person can do," he said.

Bush said some people are discouraged about the future of the country.

"I strongly suggest they get to meet people from the PLS classes," he said. "And all of a sudden what may seem to be a dim future will be a bright future. That's what I've learned, that the country is full of decent, caring, compassionate citizens willing to serve."

Clinton said his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, discussed the infant mortality rate with Bush's father, former President George H.W. Bush, when Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas. At first they disagreed on where the U.S. ranked worldwide in infant mortality, but the elder Bush realized he was wrong and the next night he gave Bill Clinton a note to pass along that read: "Hillary, you were right. I was wrong. What can we do about this?"

"At some point, we can't scream fake news and alternative facts at each other," Clinton told the scholars Thursday. "The infant mortality rate is what it is. The number of people who are here at the border, who are illegal or not illegal, they are what they are."

During the program, Davis focused on creating a program for sustainable college access and degree completion, designed to support students in the Arkansas Delta, according to a booklet containing short biographies of the 2019 scholars.

Montgomery also focused on the Delta.

"His initial focus will be on improving the economic conditions in the Arkansas Delta where he will partner with small companies to help them develop strategies, build the necessary relationships and partnerships, and implement the systems needed to support job growth," according to the booklet.

Floyd "focused on creating affordable co-housing communities for senior citizens of modest means," according to the booklet.

Nine years ago, her mother died. Then nine months later, her father had a stroke.

Floyd said she moved from Detroit back to Little Rock.

She said it was obvious her father's home couldn't accommodate a wheelchair or walker. There were stairs and narrow hallways.

"I would literally have to gut the whole house," she said.

Floyd said her father's income put him out of range for financial assistance.

She said many blue-collar workers find themselves in a position where they don't qualify for assistance but they can't afford the medical care they need.

Floyd said her project as a Presidential Leadership Scholar involved research into a type of housing that has been implemented for the elderly in Europe. Tenants have their own bedrooms, but they share other space, such as a living room, with other residents. They have to interact with others, which keeps them from being lonely.

"What if we could create a place for seniors to go, not to die, but to live?" Floyd said.

The issue is funding and making it sustainable, she said.

"My goal with the Presidential Leadership Scholarship was twofold," she said. "It gave me a place to bounce ideas off people from a wide variety of backgrounds, to get out of the bubble and see it from an amazing variety of perspectives and build a network of people who could assist with implementation."

This year's class of 58 graduates will join an active network of 240 scholars who are working to lead lasting and positive change in their communities and across the globe, according to the Clinton Foundation.

Metro on 06/30/2019