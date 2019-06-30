Lonoke Coutny baitfish farm family honored

— For the second time, the I.F. Anderson family of Lonoke is being honored as Lonoke County’s top farm family.

The Anderson family, which started its farm in 1949 with I.F. and W.L. Anderson, was honored as the Lonoke County Farm Family of the Year in 1990 and again this year.

The Anderson family is also the East Central District Farm Family of the Year. The district includes Lee, Lonoke, Monroe, Prairie, Pulaski, St. Francis, White and Woodruff counties.

“I guess since you’ve been in business for 70 years, you might get a shot at it one more time,” said Neal Anderson, I.F. Anderson’s son and president of the company. “I think it’s a great honor.”

Jamie Anderson, Neal’s son and vice president of the company, echoed his father’s sentiments.

“When you look around Lonoke County at all the farming operations, whether it be from dairy to fish to row crops, it’s a huge honor,” Jamie Anderson said. “There are some wonderful families in this county who have contributed just as long or longer than we have and have just as big an impact for the county and state as we do.”

Anderson said farmers aren’t in the business for recognition.

“We do it because we love it. … It’s a way of life,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in what we do. When you do get recognition, it’s a huge bonus. We certainly don’t do it for the recognition.”

Anderson Minnow Farms is a baitfish farm just west of Lonoke on U.S. 70. The farm consists of 3,334 acres and has an 11,000-square-foot hatchery that spawns and nurtures several types of baitfish, including Golden Shiner, black and pink fathead minnows, goldfish and the farm’s own proprietary all-purpose live baitfish — the black salty, a saltwater-resistant breed.

Anderson got into the family business at age 12.

“The rule of thumb, my dad said, is when you turn 12, you’re going to start working on the farm, and that’s what I did,” he said. “Looking back on it, it was a good thing. As a 12-year-old, it was not near as much fun as playing in the yard with my friends. It wasn’t but a couple of years before my friends were working out there, too.”

At 12, Anderson was working under the shed with the vats.

“Dad said, ‘The reason you’re starting at the bottom is because one day, you’re going to come back from college and help me with this place,’” Anderson said. “‘These guys have got to not only respect you for starting at the bottom, but you cannot manage a group of people unless you know what they are doing from day to day.’ If you haven’t done it yourself, you cannot properly manage it.”

Anderson said there isn’t a thing he’s not done on the farm in his 31 years of working there.

“That’s a big management tool,” he said. “It helps the whole process if you know what [the employees] are going through and have done it before.”

Anderson Minnow Farms employs approximately 48 people during the peak season of spring and summer, and around 25 from October through February each year.

“I kid around with my employees when I’m out there helping them,” Anderson said. “I’d much rather be out here pulling a net than be inside that office some days. I’ll go out and get on a tractor or backhoe and actually unwind and relax and turn my phone off.

“The farming is what I love. If you ask any farmer, they didn’t get into it to sit behind a computer or at a desk or on the phone with customers. That’s not why they got into farming, and that’s not why I did.”

Anderson said he loves the farming aspect of it all.

“I’d give anything if I could hire someone to take the office portion off of me, just to let me farm fish, but that’s not part of the game,” he said. “I still love getting out there and getting dirty. If you ask my wife, Elizabeth, who does the laundry and has to put up with how I smell, she’ll tell you I get out there and do it, and I love it.”

Because the farm has been around so long, Anderson has worked with many people over the years.

“We’ve had employees with us for as long as 52 years,” he said. “Some have even passed away while they were working for us, or retired and soon died. I’ve always felt like I had lots of dads and granddads on the farm, not just my own. Those are what I consider old-school old-timers. They taught me a lot. I learned a whole lot about them, how they were doing things and seeing the priority that that generation put into their work and when they went home to their families.”

Anderson also shared stories about his grandfather, I.F. Anderson.

“I look back at my granddad and the things he taught me about the farm,” Jamie Anderson said, adding that he would pick up his grandfather and take him out on the farm after he couldn’t drive.

“I was going to his house in the mornings and picking him up and taking him around the farm, letting him point and preach and boss,” Anderson said. “I’d say, ‘Yes sir, we’ll get it done. I’ll make it happen.’ I’d take him back home for lunch. I’ll always remember those times. That made a huge impact on my life, just getting to do that.”

I.F. Anderson died in 2006 at age 90.

Jamie Anderson said he’s going to pass on the tradition of his sons starting to work at the farm when they are old enough. Slater is 10, and Warner is 8.

“I told Slater that in two more years to get ready,” Anderson said. “He’s going to be under that shed and probably not going to like it, but if he wants to come back to this farm, it’s a requirement.”

Neal Anderson said his son, Jamie, has done a good job of reinventing the business in 2019.

“Jamie has come back and is making inroads in changing the company to fish the modern-day bait industry,” Neal Anderson said. “I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

Anderson Minnow Farms sells a majority of its products through wholesale distributors.

“But a portion are also sold through retailers and directly to end users,” Jamie Anderson said. “The bulk are transported in over-the-road trucks with customized hauling boxes with air systems that primarily consist of liquid oxygen. Approximately 18 percent of our sales are sold and marketed as overnight, directly focusing on internet sales. When you have been in business for 70 years, word of mouth goes a long way in such a tight-knit industry.”

During the 1980s and 1990s, Anderson was in the aquaculture supply business.

“We eventually sold that part of the business in the late ’90s,” he said. “But as things often do, we have come full circle. This spring, we opened a new retail supply business focused on the hard-to-find fish-handling and -holding supplies that our customers need, but also fish-farming supplies. The major difference is that this time around, it will be mostly web-based, which is a complete 180 from before.”

To help protect the environment, Anderson Minnow Farms adopted a set of best-management practices.

“We helped develop them with the help of others in the industry, along with the Arkansas State Plant Board and the Arkansas Bait and Ornamental Fish Growers Association,” Anderson said. “These include the continued reuse of on-farm water to cut down on groundwater usage — also, the best practices help to reduce the risk of contamination on the farm.”

Neal Anderson and his wife, Kaye, have a daughter, Katie Siever, a lawyer who lives in Fayetteville with her two children — son Collins, 6; and daughter Sloane, 4.

“I had a unique opportunity as a young person to be able to work with my grandparents and my dad since I was 13,” said Siever, who is a vice president of the company, as well as corporate legal counsel. “They instilled in me family values of hard work and true dedication through their work in a multigenerational business. It’s a heritage that I’m proud to be a part of, and I love spending time out there with my children so they are a part of it as well.”

Siever said her father and brother have dedicated their lives to the farm.

“I’m so proud of them, and we are all extremely honored to be the recipients of this award,” she said. “I know my grandparents would be exceptionally proud.”

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.