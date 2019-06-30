Other provisions of Internet tax law

According to the state Department of Finance and Administration, Act 822 of 2019 also will:

• Change the state's sales and tourism tax provisions to provide that "accommodations intermediaries" would be required to collect and remit Arkansas taxes when furnishing an accommodation in the state, starting Oct. 1. That's projected to raise $3.1 million in state tax revenue in fiscal 2020 and then $4.2 million in fiscal 2021.

• Reduce the state's top corporate income tax rate from 6.5% to 6.2% for income exceeding $100,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2021, and to 5.9% for income exceeding $25,000 for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2022. Senate Bill 576's corporate income tax cuts would reduce state tax revenue by $9.8 million in fiscal 2021, $29.5 million in fiscal 2022 and $39.3 million in fiscal 2023 and beyond.

• Extend the net operating loss carry-forward period from five to eight years for losses occurring in the tax year starting Jan. 1, 2020, and to 10 years for losses in tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2021, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. That is projected to reduce state revenue in fiscal 2026 by $7.8 million and eventually $70 million in fiscal 2032.

• Change the apportionment formula for multistate corporations from three factors to a single-sales factor. That's projected to increase revenue by $357,000 in fiscal 2021 and $714,270 in fiscal 2022 and beyond.

• Provide a carwash-related sales-tax exemption and levy monthly water usage fees on operators of tunnel carwashes and automatic carwashes. The fees would be calculated on eight-tenths of the total aggregate number of gallons of water used during the month and levied at four-tenths of a cent per gallon on tunnel carwashes and at two-tenths of a cent on automatic carwashes.

The changes are projected to reduce state tax revenue by $3.3 million a year.

SundayMonday on 06/30/2019