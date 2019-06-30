‘Players’ coach’ leads Pottsville to state title

POTTSVILLE — No matter how she tried, Lyndsey Hill couldn’t escape the coaching bug.

It’s what she was born to do.

The daughter of longtime Arkansas football coach Kipper McVay, Hill was an all-around athlete at Nettleton, playing volleyball, basketball, tennis and softball. Her softball team finished as state runner-up in 2006.

Hill went on to Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana, to play softball and transferred to Arkansas Tech University in Russellville to finish her career as a two-year pitcher for the Golden Suns.

There she met Garrett Hill, the man she would marry. He was a basketball player who shared her major.

“I never wanted to be a coach growing up,” said Lyndsey Hill, 31. “My dad was a football coach my entire life, and I admired that, but my heart was in the medical field. I wanted to follow after my sister, who’s in charge of an emergency room and became a nurse practitioner, and I wanted to take that route.”

But over Christmas break during her junior year at Tech, Hill joined her father at a basketball game.

“I was kind of scared to tell him, but I just said, ‘Dad, I think I want to coach,’” she remembered. “He got a huge smile on his face and said, ‘I knew it. I knew God would call you into that.’”

She said she’d always been told she’d be a great coach, but until then, she’d never listened.

Good thing she did.

In 2019, she reached the pinnacle of Arkansas high school softball when she led Pottsville to the Class 4A state championship.

Hill is the River Valley & Ozark Edition Diamond Sports Coach of the Year for 2019.

• • •

After earning her degree, Hill went to Annie Camp Junior High School in Jonesboro, where she coached softball, basketball and volleyball. A year later, she and Garrett married.

He grew up in Pottsville and returned to his alma mater with his degree from Tech. She left Jonesboro for Dardanelle to teach science, lead the junior high cheer squad and work as assistant softball coach. Two years later, she became head softball coach, staying in that position for three years.

Then she took another leap of faith.

“Jobs at Pottsville don’t come open too often, so when a science job came open, I thought, ‘Now’s my chance to be with Garrett,’” she said. “I knew I wanted my kids to be at Pottsville. I thought, ‘Now’s the time to move over. If softball comes available, it’s meant to be. If not, it’s not.’”

She said she accepted the teaching job, planning to get out of coaching for a few years to have babies. Her son, Cash, 4, was born while she was at Dardanelle.

But even with the move, Hill wasn’t successful in completely leaving coaching. Greg Jones, who led the Pottsville softball team to the state final in 2018, used her as a volunteer to call pitches.

Jones planned to retire from coaching to follow the Pottsville baseball team, which included his son. But after baseball coach Wes McCrotty left for Dover, Jones moved over to replace him. Garrett had been McCrotty’s assistant, and with the change, Lyndsey Hill took the head softball job for 2019, and her husband became her assistant.

“When softball came open and I could have Garrett, it made sense to get back in,” she said.

Along the way, daughter Blake, now 1, arrived.

Garrett has taught and coached at Pottsville for eight years.

“He is hands-down the best coach I’ve ever coached with,” Lyndsey said. “Before this year, he’d only coached baseball and basketball (at PHS), but I learned a lot from him this year. He’s really good at scouting other teams, finding out their weaknesses and how to help our girls. I’m better at strategy and signal-calling. That’s what he learned the most from me.”

How was it working with her husband?

“Everybody told us at the time they were worried for us,” she said, chuckling. “But it was a great experience. We coached a summer traveling 18-and-under team earlier, and I realized that while we’re opposite in a lot of things, we’re very opposite in coaching.

“But the good thing about that is we look at things from two different viewpoints, and it helped us to bounce ideas off each other and put together a plan.”

How was it working for his wife?

“We worked pretty well together,” Garrett said. “Our personalities are different. She’s kind of a players’ coach. All the girls really, really like her. They like to play for her, like to come to practice, like to listen, want to do the things she asks them to do.

“I’m meticulous, pay attention to detail, scouting reports. We meshed pretty well. We got along pretty well. We were probably a little bit more honest with each other than a normal head coach and assistant, but obviously, it worked out well.”

Before they coached together, they were heading in opposite directions during the spring.

“We’d see each other once it was time to go to bed at night, and when we’d wake up in the morning before school,” Garrett said. “That’s about it. So we enjoyed this. It was much, much better working together than when we were going in opposite directions.”

• • •

Pottsville has been one of the state’s most successful softball programs for several years. The team has reached the state semifinals every year since 2016, winning the title in ’17 and finishing as runner-up in ’18.

But they graduated 11 seniors off last year’s squad.

Lyndsey said the 2019 success “happened so fast.”

“I knew coming in that I had some really good athletes on the team,” she said. “I knew we’d be pretty good. We started out a little slow. The girls didn’t seem to have as much faith in themselves as Garrett and I had in them. At the end of the year, they started believing they were just as good as the teams they were playing. Then we won it all.”

Pottsville, which finished second in the 4A-4 Conference, entered the state tournament seeded fourth after losing to Morrilton for the third time this season in the third-place game of the regional tournament.

For that final regional game, the Hills took a drastic measure.

“We changed the entire lineup,” Lyndsey said. “We hadn’t done that all year. I don’t like to mess with the lineup once it’s working, but we hit a lull, and we wanted to spark the lineup.”

Although Pottsville lost their debut game with the new lineup, they didn’t lose again and finished 19-9.

“The girls figured out when we won the first round of state [against Southside Batesville], ‘We can do this,’” Lyndsey said. “When we beat Bauxite in the second round — the team that beat us in the state finals last year — that gave us a huge boost of confidence.”

She graduated three seniors off the championship team and will return seven starters

for 2020.

Can the squad do it again?

“I would like to think that people will respect us a little more,” she said. “I think being the underdog is underrated. It’s a lot easier coming in with fewer expectations. There was no pressure, and I tried to keep it that way and let them focus on one thing at a time.

“I remember how nervous I was when I played in the state finals, so I focused on trying to keep them calm and let them have fun and enjoy the moment.”