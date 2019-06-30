Jay Jennings discusses "The Nonfiction Writings of Charles Portis" for a Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' Legacies & Lunch talk Wednesday at the Central Arkansas Library System Main Library in Little Rock .Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.

Jay Jennings, a senior editor at the Oxford American and editor of Escape Velocity, a 2013 collection of Charles Portis' journalistic and travel writing and short essays, discusses "The Nonfiction Writings of Charles Portis" for a Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' Legacies & Lunch talk, noon Wednesday in the Darragh Center, Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. Admission is free. Attendees can tote their own lunches; the Butler Center provides beverages and dessert. Call (501) 320-5700.

Artist Octavio Logo poses with a model of his Athena mural. Photo by Kelly Hale Syer

'Universal' mural

Artists Octavio Logo and Eugene Sargent are creating a 3-D mural on the exterior wall of the Fenix Gallery, 16 W. Center St., Fayetteville, in conjunction with the gallery's "Our Universe" festival, continuing through July 27.

The mural, titled Athena, depicts the Greek goddess as "a winged champion of wisdom, civility and the arts in Fayetteville," according to a news release, "[wielding] a brush and palette as her sword and shield." The artists are using a technique called anamorphosis, which creates an optical illusion so the artwork looks different depending on the angle and position of the viewer. It's a partnership with Fayetteville's Walton Art Center. The project is expected to take up to two months to complete.

Following a reception, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, with light food and a donation wine and beer bar, Fenix artists and participants in a June 15 star-making workshop will host a Space Parade, led by a costumed alien and astronaut and lighted by custom star lanterns, starting at 8:15 p.m. at the gallery and proceeding, in two parts, around the square.

And at 10 a.m. July 20, George Meyer and Village Theatre in Eureka Springs will present To the Moon!, a free all-ages puppet show inspired by the July 20, 1969, moon landing.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission to all events and the gallery are free. Visit fenixfayettevilleart.com/our-universe.

Fayetteville 'Salute'

A free family July 4 festival, including a patriotic pops concert with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and conductor Paul Haas and culminating in the "Fireworks Spectacular — An American Salute," kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers.

Amphitheater gates open at 6, the concert starts at 7 and the fireworks, sponsored by the city of Rogers, go off at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $3 (lawn)-$35 (Gold Circle), plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

Nace Brothers Acoustic kicks off the 2019-20 West Street Live series Oct. 10 in the Starr Theater at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. Special to the Democrat-Gazette Country, blues and roots rock band Nace Brothers Acoustic, led by brothers David and Jimmy Nace, open Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center's 2019-20 West Street Live singer-songwriter live music series in with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Starr Theater.

West Street Live

Country, blues and roots rock band Nace Brothers Acoustic, led by brothers David and Jimmy Nace, open Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center's 2019-20 West Street Live singer-songwriter music series, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the center's Starr Theater.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all shows, 7:30 p.m., Starr Theater, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville):

• Nov. 16: Roots musician Martha Redbone

• Jan. 16: An Acoustic Set with Amy Ray, half of Grammy-winning folk duo Indigo Girls, featuring Jeff Fielder and Kerry Brooks

• Feb. 6: Tab Benoit

• March 21: Bonnie Bishop, 8 p.m.

• May 14: Jayme Stone's Folklife

A six-show package is $174. Single tickets — prices to be announced — will be available later this summer. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Style on 06/30/2019