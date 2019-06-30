Quitman sophomore is standout with strikeouts

Having just completed her sophomore year, Kassie Rhodes has put together some stunning softball statistics for Quitman’s Lady Bulldogs: two state championships as the starting pitcher, a two-year record of 52-10 (.839 winning percentage) and MVP of the 2018 Class 2A State Tournament.

In 2019, Rhodes’ individual stats set her apart: a .485 batting average (47 hits in 97 at-bats), 40 RBIs, 13 doubles, 5 home runs, a .963 fielding percentage with just 2 errors, a 1.55 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings.

In the state-championship game at the University of Arkansas’ Bogle Park, Rhodes delivered a bases-loaded strikeout — No. 137 — to preserve the 3-2 win over Poyen.

“She is a great all-around player,” Quitman coach Stephanie Davis said. “She can pitch. She can hit. She can play infield, or even some outfield if we needed it. I have no doubt she will go far in the game. She will go DI somewhere. She’s got at least five DI schools after her already.”

For 2019, Rhodes is the River Valley & Ozark Edition Softball Player of the Year.

• • •

What Rhodes means to Quitman High School is all the more striking because she has never attended the school.

Rhodes, who moved with her family to the area from Rison in summer 2017, was home-schooled from the third grade through her sophomore year. After the move, she joined the Lady Bulldogs for athletics. At Quitman, all female athletes run cross country, so as a freshman, she joined that group.

She agreed that not attending classes with her teammates could have made it more difficult for her to fit in.

“But the school was so welcoming, especially the athletic director, [Michael Stacks], the players and Coach Davis,” Rhodes said. “I didn’t know hardly any of the girls, but they welcomed me with open arms.”

Rhodes started home-schooling in the third grade in Rison.

“I was part of a home-school group in Rison, but as far as I know, I’m the only home-schooled athlete at Quitman,” she said.

The situation has pros and cons, she said.

“It’s definitely easier on the athletic side because I’m home and can use the hitting facility at my house,” she said. “I’ve been able to manage my time better. The disadvantage is probably just being social. I feel like I’m a pretty sociable person, but you’re home and not with your friends. It was a lot easier when I was younger to not be with my friends.”

For her junior year, though, Rhodes has enrolled at QHS.

“I was planning on finishing high school as a home-school kid, but when I realized how great the community was at Quitman, I really wanted to go to school with these kids every day,” she said.

• • •

Rhodes first played tee-ball when she was 3. At 13, after her father retired and wanted to be closer to Greers Ferry Lake, the family moved to Quitman.

As a freshman, Rhodes became the Lady Bulldogs’ ace.

“I would just describe [the 2018 season] as overall amazing,” she said. “We defied the odds when we won. During the year, we ranked about No. 3 or 4, so winning state was a goal for us. We wanted to finish on top because nobody thought we could.

“This year, we were on top and had to stay there to retain that title. Instead of being complacent, we had to work harder this year. It was a big deal for us to come back and do the same thing this year.”

As a freshman, she learned to be a leader.

“Nobody really knows you,” she said. “I just learned how to face adversity. We weren’t the top team, and nobody thought we could do it. I learned how to persevere.”

She said the Lady Bulldogs’ experience in the 2018 championship game paid dividends this spring.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had more butterflies in my stomach than that whole game,” she said of the 2018 final. “We got down to the last six outs and were counting down. It wasn’t near as hard as I thought it would be when it came to stress and nervousness. None of us had ever been there before, but when we were there together, it was all OK.”

This year was more fun.

“Just because we had more competition,” she said. “At the end of the year, to be able to handle that and come out on top really helped our confidence.”

She said that as a whole, the Lady Bulldogs were probably better in 2019.

“We had three starting freshmen come in, and all three were very good,” Rhodes said. “We were a great team last year, but our bats were way better this year. When we got to the final, all of us — even our freshmen — were more comfortable than we were in that same position last year.”

She was better, too.

“Skillwise, I think I was a good bit better,” she said. “I had a whole season to get better, but mentally and gamewise, I think my knowledge grew a lot after my [freshman] season.”

She has already received recruiting interest from Division I schools in the Southeastern Conference and the Southland Conference, as well as a number of DII and lower schools. She will be able to commence official visits Sept. 1.

“I would love to stay close to home if I could, or at least within a decent distance,” she said. “I’d also like a school that focuses on academics first. That’s the rest of my life, not just softball.”

Her goals for her junior season?

“Obviously, I would like us to win state again, and I would hope to be MVP of the state tournament for us again,” she said. “But that’s not the biggest thing to me. I just want us to be a great team together, bond and [for me to] become a better student-athlete.”

Davis said Rhodes has meant a lot to the Quitman program.

“She’s a constant positive teammate,” the coach said. “She is always encouraging someone. She is so humble and always puts her team first. She works hard, and she will work hard wherever her future takes her.

“When she isn’t working at her own game, she’s spending time giving lessons to the youth in the community. She’s such a role model to so many little girls, including my own. My almost-4-year-old always wants to sit with [Rhodes] whenever we are together.

“She is a blessing to Quitman softball.”