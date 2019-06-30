Rose Bud Lady Rambler leaves mark on Arkansas

At 6 years old, Rose Bud senior Joley Mitchell picked up a bat and ball for the first time. Her mom, Alexis, and her dad, Skip, laugh as they recall that the now 18-year-old softball standout wasn’t very good in the beginning.

In fact, Alexis will go as far as to say Joley “was terrible,” but the keyword in that statement is “was.”

The first team Joley joined was a local Little League team called Magic. During the week, all of the girls got an opportunity to play, but on the weekends, the top performers made up a travel team that played games around the state. Skip’s competitive nature soon rubbed off on Joley, and their goal was simple — make the travel team.

“I remember the first time I asked if Joley could make the travel-ball squad, and they told me no,” Skip said. “We just kept working and being patient about it, and finally, they came to us and wanted her to play. She was hitting the ball and playing great defense. She went from where she couldn’t catch a ball tossed to her to catching fly balls.”

Joley didn’t stop there. With training, dedication, an exceptional work ethic and a lot of support, that 6-year-old who struggled with her first couple of games has dominated the high school field at third base and in the batter’s box. Joley now holds records in the Arkansas Athletic Association’s record book, has two state championships under her belt, has been named the Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, Wendy’s Arkansas High School Softball Player of the Year, All-Arkansas Preps Softball Player of the Year and Three Rivers Edition Softball Player of the Year.

As if those awards, a .622 career batting average, 197 career RBIs, 248 career hits, 94 career stolen bases, 117 career singles and 56 career doubles aren’t enough, Joley recently received national honors by being named USA Today’s Softball Player of the Year.

“Her whole heart is in it,” Alexis said. “She loves her team and her teammates. She is a Rose Bud Rambler through and through. She is so passionate about it, and she just loves it so much.”

Not only does Joley love being a Rose Bud Rambler; she also just loves softball.

“I don’t really know what sparked my interest [in softball],” Joley said. “It is just an everyday thing, and I love it. There isn’t anything else I’d rather be doing.”

During Joley’s four years with the Rose Bud Lady Ramblers, the team went to the 3A state-championship game each year. Last year, the team took a heartbreaking loss to Haskell-Harmony Grove. This year, though, Joley said, the season was the best one yet, and it culminated with a state-championship win over Genoa Central with a 7-3 score.

“We had a really great team, and as a team, we worked together really well, and I think that is what caused us to end up winning the state championship,” Joley said.

Rose Bud Lady Ramblers coach Scotty Starkey said Joley was responsible for five of the seven runs in that game, either hitting them in or scoring them herself.

It was in that final game in a Rose Bud uniform that Joley did something special — she broke the state’s career-home-run record with 58.

Although Joley has several stats to be proud of in her high school career, breaking that particular record was a great accomplishment for her, and it gave her competitiveness a chance to shine.

“I actually knew the girl who held that record, we are pretty tight — Tylar Vernon — she goes to UCA now, and you know, that is something with the competitiveness,” Joley said. “It is just a fun thing to do, you know, being competitive and working really hard. I’m really proud of myself for that.”

Joley also knocked Vernon’s 237 career runs scored out of the top spot in the record book with 281.

Starkey said Joley’s performance in the final game of the season simply shows how valuable she has been to the team during her high school career. This year alone, Joley scored more than 80 times.

“That is a lot of runs, if you think about it. We played 36 games, and she scored 80-something runs herself, so you can see how big she is for us,” Starkey said. “She has been very important to us on both sides of the ball, both offense and defense. She is just a special kid, a special athlete.”

Starkey said Joley has a reputation of being a force to be reckoned with at third base, as well as at bat. Because of her consistent contributions to the team, he said he is not at all surprised at her stellar performance this season.

“[Other teams] knew about her and the stuff that she has done; even the bigger schools knew who she was and how to approach her at the plate,” he said.

Joley said her dad has been one of her biggest influences and said the two have practiced together just about every day for as long as she can remember. Skip said that about 2 1/2 years ago, he; Alexis’ dad, John Hale; and the rest of the family contributed to building a shop in the backyard, complete with an indoor batting cage so Joley has a place to practice, no matter the weather.

“I just want to play hard because we have worked so hard for so many years,” Joley said.

Even with all Joley has accomplished, Skip said, he feels confident that she can accomplish even more. But what makes Skip the most proud is the inner discipline that he believes softball has helped to instill in his daughter.

“You have to outwork the competition, and that means in life and in sports,” he said. “She’s a good kid, and she’s a good citizen. I don’t really praise her enough.”

In the fall, Joley will trade in her Rose Bud uniform for one that represents the Fighting Irish, as she has signed to play softball at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Joley said she made the commitment in September, and the decision was a process, but she is confident that it is the perfect move for her future.

“I am super proud of her,” Alexis said. “She is getting some academic money. She has really worked hard and got her ACT up, and she graduated with a 4.05 grade-point average and highest honors. What an amazing experience for a kid who graduates from Rose Bud High School to get to go to Notre Dame. It is pretty exciting.”

Before she packs up and heads to Indiana for the next chapter of her softball career and long nights of studying pre-med, Joley will spend her summer with her traveling softball team, Intensity, which she has been part of for the past three years.

Joley said her Intensity teammates are from nine or 10 states, and the group doesn’t get the opportunity to practice together, which she feels will help with the transition to collegiate play.

“You’re going to have girls from wherever, and meeting different people is good and creating a relationship with them and playing ball with them so much. It’s really a great bond, and I really appreciate it,” Joley said.

Starkey said he has no idea how he will replace Joley on the Lady Ramblers, and he doesn’t even know if it is realistic to expect the type of numbers she put up from a single player other than Joley.

As for Joley’s future, though, Starkey said, he expects her to be just as successful at the collegiate level as she has been on his team. Versatility on the field, leadership skills and her competitiveness are attributes that he feels makes her one of the best high school athletes he has ever coached.

“She is that good of an athlete,” he said. “You can put her anywhere. She is so good. With what she does with a bat, I think she is going to excel at Notre Dame. She is going to be someone to be reckoned with up there. I’m pretty positive.”