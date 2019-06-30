Police Beat

Shots outside club leave 2 men hurt

Two men were injured early Saturday morning outside a Little Rock nightclub after a fight broke out near the business, a police spokesman said.

Security officers called police at 2:38 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots outside Club Trois at 4314 Asher Ave. after they had ejected several people for fighting, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his torso and a 26-year-old man who had been shot in his knee, Ford said.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, and Ford said the investigation is ongoing.

Mother accused in LR vehicle assault

An Alexander woman was arrested Thursday and accused of ramming a car with her vehicle while her 3-year-old was in the vehicle with her, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police arrested Shaquisha Monshel Hubbard, 29, on charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, aggravated assault on a family or household member, and refusal to submit, the report said.

Officers reported that Hubbard was fighting with her child's father when she struck his vehicle with her car. When officers attempted to arrest her at Arkansas Children's Hospital, she tried to pull away in the vehicle, police reported.

Whether the child was injured was not mentioned in the report.

Hubbard was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

