PAPER TRAILS: Siblings tell WWII tale, win contest

HISTORY CLASS

A trio of Conway siblings has won a national contest for telling the story of a group of World War II counterintelligence servicemen.

Simon Marotte, 14, and his brother and sister, 17-year-old twins Ethan and Olivia, took first place at the National History Day Contest earlier this month for their presentation on The Ritchie Boys, an Army intelligence group trained at Camp Ritchie in Maryland.

The Ritchie Boys included Jewish refugees who had escaped persecution in Europe and whose knowledge of the German language and customs made them crucial in gaining intelligence on the Nazis.

Simon, who will be a sophomore at Conway High School, says his history teacher, Sherry Holder, told him about the group after reading Bruce Henderson's Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story of the Jews Who Escaped the Nazis and Returned with the U.S. Army to Fight Hitler.

Simon read the book, agreed that it would make a good subject for the contest and recruited Ethan and Olivia to help.

Their entry was "This Was Our War: The Emigre Ritchie Boys' Contribution to an Intelligence Triumph in the Midst of Personal and Global Tragedy." Competing in the performance category, they wore period-correct costumes and presented a dramatic portrayal from their own script about their subject.

It's a way to integrate history with performing, Simon says, and theater kind of runs in the family.

"I'm interested in history, but I also enjoy performing. I've grown up around performing my whole life. My mom is executive director of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theater."

They went straight to the source when gathering information for their entry, interviewing a pair of Ritchie Boys after contacting Henderson, the author.

"He was very gracious, and got us in contact with Guy Stern and Victor Brombert, who were Ritchie Boys, and Dan Gross, an archivist at the University of Maryland," Simon says. "We interviewed those three and they gave us some really good information."

After winning first place in district and state competitions, the Marottes were off to the national competition at the University of Maryland in College Park.

All three have competed at the national level in previous National History Day Contests. Last year, Simon and some friends took second place for an entry on Arlington National Cemetery. Ethan and Olivia competed when they were in eighth and ninth grades.

The prize for first place this year was $1,000 and the title of National Endowment for the Humanities Historian.

"That's a really important title," Simon says. "It was exciting."

As for the cash, which he will split with Ethan and Olivia, Simon says: "I think I'm just going to save it."

email: sclancy@arkansasonline.com

Sunday on 06/30/2019