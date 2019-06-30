Southside fire chief in it for the long haul

After graduating from Midland High School in Pleasant Plains, Jeremy Loggins signed up for two jobs that he still has after 28 years.

Loggins, 47, graduated from Midland in 1990. About a year later, he started working for Walmart in Searcy. About the same time, he started as a volunteer firefighter for the Southside Volunteer Fire Department near Batesville. He has worked at both places for 28 years.

“I just knew the old chief,” Loggins said of the Southside Fire Department. “They kind of talked me into it. I didn’t know if I was interested or not in doing it. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’ll try it and get on and help the community.’ It was maybe a year after I was out of high school in 1991. I’ve been there ever since. I’ve put in 28 years.

“I’m drawing my LOPFI (Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement).”

For the past 17 years, Loggins has served as chief at Southside.

“It keeps the drive going, doing the right thing for the community and to help make the Fire Department better for my guys and getting them better equipment,” Loggins said.

The Southside department covers 120 square miles in Independence County, Loggins said. Included in that area are the communities of Southside, Rosie, Salado, Huff, Hutchinson Mountain and McHue.

Early in his tenure as chief, Loggins said, money was an issue for all small fire departments like his.

“The challenge was money back in the day,” he said. “We got a tax passed in 2012 and started getting money in 2013. That was a challenge of having enough money to purchase equipment. We have some small fire departments in Independence County that were fixing to fold up if the tax didn’t pass. The fire departments in the county got together and helped pass a sales tax. Thank goodness, the people of Independence County passed this tax.”

The sales tax, which was 0.5 percent for five years, then 0.25 percent afterward, narrowly passed by a total of 6,111 to 6,044.

“It’s been excellent,” Loggins said. “We’ve been able to buy new trucks, build a station, all kinds of stuff. That was the biggest challenge — trying to do things without having any money.”

Currently, the Southside Volunteer Fire Department has about 30 firefighters, a main station and two substations. The department has six trucks, including four engines, a tanker and a brush truck.

Four or five of the 30 firefighters aren’t as active as the others, he said.

Loggins works at the Sam’s Distribution Center in Searcy as a yard driver.

“I pull trailers in and out and move them around the lot,” he said.

Loggins said Walmart and Sam’s have been understanding about his position as fire chief at Southside.

“If there is a structure fire and I’m at work and need to come in, Walmart is very understanding,” he said. “Walmart does VAP, Volunteerism Always Pays. They don’t say anything to me if I have to come in for a call. Sometimes, I’ve had to call in to my bosses and say, ‘I’m on a structure fire, and I won’t be there,’ or ‘I’ll be late.’ They don’t ever say anything.

“They may say, ‘How was the fire? How bad was it? How did it happen?’ But other than that, they are good about it. I’ve been with Walmart for 28 years. I can’t complain.”

For the past five years, Loggins said, his department has averaged more than 200 calls a year.

“That’s first responders, accidents and structure fires,” he said. “That’s every time I have to do a report. That might even be a search for people, somebody down on the creek, just different stuff.”

Capt. Lance Jennings has worked with Loggins since 1997 at the Fire Department.

“He cares greatly about the community and the job,” Jennings said of Loggins. “He takes pride in it. He’s always trying to better the department for the community.”

Jennings said the Southside Volunteer Fire Department has come a long way under Loggins’ leadership.

“It’s grown by leaps and bounds,” Jennings said. “It was just a little volunteer fire department with everybody in the community pitching in, doing what they can, to what it is today. We strive to be, what I consider to be, a decent-sized volunteer department.”

One thing Loggins is proud of is when his department assists other departments in the county.

“I just got back from a page-out to assist the Desha Volunteer Fire Department,” he said Tuesday. “They had a field fire and a hay bailer on fire. They canceled me, but I was right there on top of them.”

His department even helps with the Batesville Fire Department, which is a full-time department.

“We’ve helped them several times,” Loggins said. “They’ve had restaurants burning, apartments burning. When they need help, we’ll do it. Everybody helps everybody. If they call on us, we’re going to help.”

One of the bigger fires that Loggins and his department had to deal with came earlier this year when Rob Roberts Custom Gun Works near Batesville caught fire.

“He had a pretty-good-sized building,” Loggins said. “We saved half of the building, but by that time, with smoke and water damage, they had to tear the whole thing down. We helped them save a lot of equipment, different stuff.”

Loggins said one thing that caused issues with that fire was sprayed-in insulation.

“It was terrible,” he said. “I don’t know if I want to see that again or not. Another thing that is bad on us is a metal roof on top of a house or structure. It’s a bad deal when a house catches on fire and it’s got a metal roof and shingles underneath it. It’s hard to get that metal off and get to the fire.”

With the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday, Loggins said, fireworks safety is a must.

“When you’re shooting them, don’t hang on to them,” he said. “Don’t let them go off in your hand. That’s where part of the bad stuff happens — people lighting them in their hands and trying to throw them. Also make sure that if you have to set something up, like for a bottle rocket, make sure it’s secured to the ground and in an open area.”

Loggins also said to point the fireworks away from people and structures.

“Keep hay and fields in mind,” he said. “Sometimes, things happen that you can’t control. If [a firework] doesn’t go off, don’t pick it up right away. Leave it there for a while before you mess with it.”

Loggins said shooting fireworks is all about using common sense.

“It’s common sense and thinking about what you’re doing, instead of just reacting and knowing nothing about it,” he said.

After 28 years as a volunteer firefighter, Loggins said, he had thought about becoming a full-time one when he was younger.

“I guess maybe I would have liked to, but the older you get, the harder it is,” he said. “If I knew now what I did then, I might have done it for a career. When I thought about it, I was older, and it’s just harder to do.”

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.