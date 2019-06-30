St. Joseph Catholic Church to present musical fundraiser

St. Joseph Catholic Church will present the off-Broadway musical Nunsense on July 11-13 and 18-20 at the church’s Spiritan Center, 1115 College Ave. in Conway. Appearing in the musical, from left, are Megan Greenland as Sister Leo, Wendy Shirar as Sister Hubert, Cindy Nations as Mother Superior Mary Regina, Becca Keith as Sister Robert Anne and Angela Greenland as Sister Mary Amnesia.

CONWAY — Several “nuns from Hoboken” are coming to town. They will present the off-Broadway musical

Nunsense on the stage of the newly

constructed Spiritan Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Portraying these “nuns” will be five local actresses who have known each other for years and been seen on various stages of local community theaters for years as well. Liz Parker,

retired business manager of the University of Central Arkansas Theatre, who has directed and appeared in numerous productions, has assembled the cast, which includes Angela Greenland and her daughter, Megan Greenland, along with Becca Keith, Cindy Nations and Wendy Shirar.

Veteran actor Tom McLeod is stage manager for the show, which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 11-13 and again July 18-20.

Tickets are $20, and proceeds will benefit St. Joseph’s Growing Our Faith parish capital campaign, which helped fund the construction of the new multipurpose building that houses the stage. Tickets may be purchased at the door. However, Parker said, seating is limited, so advance ticket purchases are “highly recommended.”

“Tickets are now available through St. Joe’s web site at sjparish.org,” Parker said. “Just scroll now to the link with the Nunsense logo.”

Nunsense, with book, music and lyrics by Dan Groggins, tells the story of five nuns from Hoboken who discover that 52 nuns from their order have been mistakenly poisoned by Sister Julia, Child of God, when she accidentally prepared a bad batch of soup. Forty-eight of the deceased nuns have been buried, but there is not enough money to bury the remaining four. Their answer is to present a talent show, featuring some of the remaining nuns.

Participating in the project are Mother Superior Mary Regina, a former circus performer; her competitive but dignified rival, second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert; Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who wants to be the first ballerina nun; and wacky, childlike Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. The entertainment they present includes solo performances, dancing and an audience quiz.

Cindy Nations will appear as Mother Superior, Becca Keith as Sister Robert Anne, Wendy Shirar as Sister Hubert, Angela Greenland as Sister Mary Amnesia and Megan Greenland as Sister Mary Leo.

Angela Greenland, Keith and Nations are reprising their roles from a very early production of Nunsense that the Conway Community Arts Association presented in the early 1990s as a summer musical in conjunction with the UCA Theatre. Parker designed the costumes for that production.

“We are having so much fun,” Nations said. “I’ve been wanting to bring this show back for a long time. This is the fourth time I’ve played a nun … in various shows.”

Nations, who teaches ninth-grade English at Conway Junior High School, most recently appeared in Hello Dolly at The Red Curtain Theatre. She appeared in Hats!, which was directed by Parker at The Lantern Theatre and also included Keith and Shirar as members of the cast.

Keith teaches fifth-grade social studies at Ruth Doyle Intermediate School; she also appeared in the CCAA production of A … My Name is Alice.

“This is very much a comedy,” Keith said.

Shirar is an executive assistant in human resources at Simmons Bank in Little Rock and most recently appeared as M’Lynn in Steel Magnolias at The Lantern Theatre.

“I’ve never played a nun,” Shirar said, smiling.

Angela Greenland works in the UCA College of Education’s department of elementary, literacy and special education. She most recently appeared at The Lantern Theatre in Hot ’n’ Cole, which also featured Nations and Shirar as cast members and was directed by Parker.

Megan Greenland works for the Associated Builders and Contractors Association. She appeared in A … My Name is Alice.

“Megan grew up watching all of us,” Parker said, laughing. “Plus, she was the No. 1 fan of Vintage (the local female vocal group, now retired, that featured Parker and Angela Greenland, as well as others).”

Angela and Megan Greenland both sing in the choir at St. Joseph Church.

“Angela and her husband, Don Greenland, worked on St. Joe’s Capital Campaign Committee and wanted to do a fundraiser for this building,” Parker said. “Angela, Becca and I came together and talked about it. They asked me if I would direct the show, and I said, ‘Yes, only if Tom will act as stage manager.’”

McLeod has appeared in several CCAA productions, including the one-man show Vincent; Tuesdays With Morrie; and These Shining Faces, which Parker also directed.

“I immediately said yes,” said McLeod, who teaches mathematics at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton. “How could I pass up an opportunity to work with these lovely, talented ladies?”

Don Greenland and McLeod helped build the set, which is a soda fountain as seen in the musical Grease. Sarah Coker served as the tap coach for the dances performed in Nunsense.

Front Row Security and Home Theatre is a sponsor for the show, which is recommended for ages 13 and older.