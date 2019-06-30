State sports brief

GOLF

Camras takes lead at state amateur

Ryan Camras of Bismarck turned in a second-round 69 and holds a one-stroke lead over Mitchell Ford of Little Rock, Tyler Reynolds of Rogers and Miles Smith of Little Rock at the Arkansas State Golf Association state amateur championship at the Paradise Valley Athletic Club in Fayetteville.

Camras, who has a 1-under-par 141 through two rounds, had four birdies in Saturday's round. Ford, who shot a 70 in the second round and is at even-par 142 through 36 holes, also had four birdies. Reynolds, who shot a 1-over-par 72 in the second round, had two birdies.

Smith, who led with a 69 after the first round, shot a 72 in the second round with four bogeys and two birdies.

Glen Talbert of Sheridan leads the Masters flight with a 157, holding a four-shot lead over Charlie Angel of Hot Springs.

Matthew Dura of Farmington leads the Mid-Senior Flight with a 146, holding a five-shot lead over Kyle Thompson of Hot Springs Village.

Gordy McKeown of Little Rock leads the Senior flight with a 141, holding a three-stroke lead over Tan Lee of Tumbling Shoals.

Marshall Carter of Fayetteville leads the Super-Senior Flight with a 145, leading Bill Wrentz of Cabot by six strokes.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 06/30/2019