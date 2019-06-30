Sudan activists gear up for rallies, receive warning

Sudanese women attend a rally Saturday outside Khartoum, organized in support of the ruling military council. The council warned pro-democracy protesters that they would be held responsible for any destruction or damage caused by demonstrations planned for today across Sudan. Opposition leaders called the warning a pretext to quash the protests.

KHARTOUM, Sudan -- Sudan's ruling military council warned protest leaders Saturday that they would be held responsible for any destruction or damage by "vandals" and people "with an agenda" ahead of planned mass rallies demanding civilian rule.

The country's pro-democracy movement called for demonstrations across the country today, despite efforts by the African Union and Ethiopia to get the generals and the protest leaders back to the negotiating table. The African Union and Ethiopia have mediated between the two sides and floated a joint proposal for a transition of power.

But protest leaders said they believe the military's comments were meant as a threat to allow them to quash today's demonstrations. The Sudanese Professionals' Association, a leading protest organization, said security forces stormed its headquarters late Saturday and banned its planned news conference ahead of the rallies.

The protests are planned to mark the 30th anniversary of the Islamist-backed coup that raised Omar al-Bashir to power in 1989, toppling Sudan's last elected government. The military ousted the autocratic president more than two months ago.

The protest groups said the demonstrations would not be canceled unless the military council hands power over to civilians.

The military council warned against "any destruction or damage" to people and state institutions because of "traffic disruption or road closure" during the rallies.

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council, insisted the council does not oppose the planned demonstrations.

Dagalo said security forces and troops would be deployed to provide "security for people, not for harassing them."

But Mohammed Yousef al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals' Association, said the military council's comments were a "pretext" to allow the military to quash the protests.

"For six months, our protests have been peaceful, and we did not commit any kind of terrorism, destruction or damage," he said.

A Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change coalition leader said African Union and Ethiopian envoys had urged the protest movement to call off the rallies after the military council said it was open to resuming talks based on their joint proposal for transferring power.

The coalition refused but agreed to turn the marches away from the military headquarters and the presidential palace in Khartoum, said the leader, who demanded anonymity.

The African Union envoy to Sudan, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, on Saturday urged both sides to avoid escalation while considering the joint proposal.

Lt. Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said the generals were ready to resume "immediate, serious and honest" negotiations to end the political stalemate.

A Section on 06/30/2019