Woman, 38, dies after being rear-ended by sports car in central Arkansas

A 38-year-old driver was killed and her passenger was injured early Sunday morning after they were rear-ended by a sports car in Pulaski County, troopers said.

The two were traveling north in a 2005 Dodge Neon on U.S. 67 under the Interstate 440 overpass when a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette crashed into the back of their car, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the Dodge, Tamatha St. John, was killed in the wreck, which happened at about 1:40 a.m., authorities said. A passenger in her car, 19-year-old Laney Ann Carman, of Cabot, was injured.

Troopers said conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash.

At least 225 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.