Yellowjackets’ star pitcher lives up to early hype

Sheridan starter Tyler Cacciatori tosses the ball to first on May 17 during the first inning against Benton in the Class 5A state-championship game at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Cacciatori was named this year’s Tri-Lakes Edition Baseball Player of the Year.

— Tyler Cacciatorri’s legend took off when he committed to Arkansas as a freshman. However, the Sheridan junior pitcher wasn’t able to live up to the hype until this year.

After joining the baseball team late after basketball season with a slight knee injury as a sophomore, he didn’t pitch as many innings as veteran coach Mike Moore had hoped.

However, this season, Cacciatorri joined the baseball team sooner after Sheridan’s basketball season ended early. As a result, Cacciatorri caught fire on the mound early, mowing down opponents. He was unhittable in the Class 5A State Tournament and led the Yellowjackets to the state title as he collected First-Team All-Arkansas Preps, state tournament MVP and all-state honors. Cacciatorri was also selected as the Tri-Lakes Edition Baseball Player of the Year.

“This year, he was all that we thought he would be and then some,” Moore said. “He pitched all of the big games and went head to head against all of the other DI commits in our conference and beat all of them. Everybody we played in conference pitched their [top pitcher] against him, and he got some big wins.

“And not only can he pitch, but he came up big for us as a hitter, and he played first base for us. He would have played anywhere we put him. He’s a team guy, and that is what is most impressive with the success he’s had.”

Cacciatorri finished with an 8-1 record with a sparkling 1.23 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51 innings. He held opponents to a .188 batting average. Cacciatorri hit .393 with 23 RBIs.

After showing promise pitching varsity nonconference games as a freshman, Moore had high hopes for Cacciatorri as a sophomore. However, his season was delayed as he nursed the basketball injury.

“He just never really got in his groove, so he wasn’t quite as big of a factor as we would have liked him to be, due to the injury,” Moore said.

A healthy Cacciatorri joined his baseball teammates early after a premature end to the basketball season. That fueled the hurler to his best season in a Yellowjackets uniform.

“For the first time, we were really able to see what he was able to do on the mound,” Moore said. “With that time before the season started, he was able to get his feet under him and not have to do as much on the fly. It made a huge difference.”

While he started fast, Moore could see his motion wasn’t quite right. The two worked together on balance drills and “keeping his backside down,” which Moore said resulted in pushing Cacciatorri’s velocity to nearly 90 mph by the season’s end.

“When he got the [velocity up], he was dominant in those final three or four starts,” said Moore, who notched his 600th career victory at Sheridan this season.

In the Class 5A semifinals against nearby White Hall, Cacciatorri nearly pitched a perfect game in the 10-0 trouncing.

Cacciatorri’s only blemish was one hit, as he faced only one batter over the minimum and needed just 59 pitches to dispose of the Bulldogs.

“We were trying to move the third baseman closer to the line, and we couldn’t get his attention, and the [White Hall batter] hit the next pitch right down the third base line. We kind of put that on us for him not getting the perfect game.”

In the finals against conference rival Benton, Cacciatorri scattered 4 hits and struck out 10 in the narrow 2-0 victory. “He was so dominant that day that they never even got a runner to third base,” Moore said.

“This year was really about making a statement to all of the teams that I could compete at the highest level,” Cacciatorri said. “With the help of my team’s offense, I think we really did that and proved them wrong.”

But the breakout season wouldn’t have been as sweet without the title.

“It was the best feeling ever, especially after everyone doubted us this year, saying we were a young team and wouldn’t go very far in the tournament,” he said. “We really just had to play our best, hoping we would make the tournament. Once we got to the first round, we knew we had a chance for a long run.”

If his pitching prowess wasn’t enough, the 6-3, 190-pounder is a career .400 hitter, and his surge of power in the second half of the season with a cluster of homers and extra-base hits gave Sheridan the extra push on its title run, Moore said.

“I just try to put some extra work in the cage, and that really came with the help of our guys,” Cacciatorri said. “We had guys in our baseball text group asking if anyone wanted to hit later after practice or before a game on a weekend. We would just all go out there and hit and work on stuff in [batting practice]. We all just got better together.”

When Cacciatorri wasn’t pitching, he played first base after playing shortstop on his way up to the varsity level. Moore doesn’t like his pitchers playing shortstop because of the wear on their arms on off days, so after experimenting at second base, Cacciatorri became a first baseman last year. Moore said he was initially “a little stiff” but “made big plays” this year.

“I’ll just do anything it takes to win,” Cacciatorri said. “That’s the attitude of our whole team, really. The difference between last year and this year was that this year, we are more friends than last year and have more chemistry. This year, we loved seeing guys succeed at their highest potential instead of [experiencing] jealousy.”

It’s that common bond that doesn’t allow Cacciatorri to look past next year and anticipate his freshman year at Arkansas. He will be focused on doing his part to help Sheridan to back-to-back state championships.

“We’re losing a few really good players, but it feels great to know we have a lot of our guys back ready for next year,” he said.