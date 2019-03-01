State Capitol news in brief

Abortion-notice bill clears Senate

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would require doctors to provide written notice to women who are going through drug-induced abortions that the procedures can be stopped.

Senate Bill 341 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain Home, was approved 29-5 and sent to the House.

After dispensing the first dose of abortion-inducing drugs, a doctor or other qualified person would be required to provide a written notice to the patient that states RU-486 or Mifeprex is not always effective in ending a pregnancy.

"It may be possible to reverse its intended effect if the second pill or tablet has not been taken or administered," according to the written notice required under the bill. "If you change your mind and wish to try to continue the pregnancy, you can locate immediate help by searching the term 'abortion pill reversal' on the Internet."

Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, who voted against the bill, asked, "We are going to tell a woman to Google information? That is going to be the advice somebody gives, 'Go on the Internet and look this up?'"

In response, Irvin said the bill gives written notice to women about their ability to reverse an abortion and "we have a doctor that testified in committee ... that this can happen and has happened."

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senators endorse e-prescription plan

A bill that would require prescriptions for controlled substances such as opioids and narcotics be moved to a paperless system cleared the Arkansas Senate on Thursday.

The Senate voted 30-1 to approve Senate Bill 174 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, sending the measure to the House of Representatives.

SB174 would become effective either Jan. 1, 2021, or on the certification by the attorney general that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requires mandatory electronic prescribing. The bill fell short of clearing the Senate last week before Hammer amended his bill.

Hammer has said his bill would reduce the opportunity for fraud and is a response to the nation's opioid epidemic, which data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown to be particularly pronounced in Arkansas.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Cut to tax credit for insurers moves

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would gradually reduce the home office tax credit for some insurance companies that enables them to reduce their insurance premium taxes.

Senate Bill 345 by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, was approved 35-0 and sent to the House of Representatives.

A decades-old law allows life, health and disability insurers to get the credits against their premium taxes. The credits are equal to the noncommissioned salaries and wages of the insurers' Arkansas employees who are paid in connection with their insurance operations.

For health and disability insurers, the home office tax credits may reduce their premium taxes up to 80 percent, according to the Insurance Department.

Hendren said SB345 also puts in an $18 million cap for any company in 2020.

"Then, the salary credit [limit] drops from 80 percent to 70 percent to 60 percent to 50 percent, so it is phased in over a period of four years and with the agreement of the industry," he told a Senate committee on Wednesday. "Instead of having a $43 million credit ... it will reduce to a $27 million credit in year four, so it is about a net of $16 [million] or $17 million less credit for the industry and it keeps us in line with most of the surrounding states."

-- Michael R. Wickline

No 'nay' votes on Senate seizure bill

Legislation that would require a felony conviction before someone's property could be seized as part of a civil judgment zipped through the Senate on Thursday.

The vote was 35-0 to send Senate Bill 308 by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to the House.

Under the bill, a court may waive the conviction requirement in order to seize the property as part of a civil judgment if the prosecuting attorney has strong evidence: that the owner died; was deported; was granted immunity or reduced punishment in exchange for testifying or assisting a law enforcement agency or prosecution; fled the jurisdiction or failed to appear on the underlying criminal charge; failed to answer the complaint for civil asset forfeiture; abandoned or disclaimed ownership; or agreed in writing with the prosecuting attorney and other parties as to the property's disposition.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Gun-fee waivers fail panel vote

A bill proposing to get rid of the $15 fee attached to late renewals for concealed-carry licenses failed to pass the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, after the bill sponsor was vague on how she planned to make up the cut to the Arkansas State Police's budget.

The state police, which administers the state's concealed-carry program, estimated that getting rid of late fees would cost the agency about $50,000 a year in revenue.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, sponsor of Senate Bill 267, said told committee members that she had a plan to make up for that loss. However, when pressed, she said she was "not at liberty to share details."

The committee, controlled by the majority Republicans, voted down the measure on a voice vote.

The late fee applies to concealed-carry holders who attempt to renew their licenses within six months of expiration. After six months, the license become permanently expired and the holder has to reapply to get a new license.

-- John Moritz

House advances threat-report bill

The House passed legislation on Thursday that would add threats of school violence to the list of concerns that must be reported to police by people assigned that task by law.

The sponsor of House Bill 1437, Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, said the legislation was inspired by her Police Department, which has hired a full-time investigator at the school district, but which feared that some threats were not being reported.

Dalby said the bill would was meant to bolster the practice of "see something, say something."

The bill passed 85-6 and goes to the Senate.

Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, who voted no, said he and several colleagues had unanswered concerns about how the bill would affect people with privileged communications, such as clergy at religious schools.

"I worry that if someone's giving confession and a priest doesn't report it, all of sudden the priest is being charged with a misdemeanor," Pilkington said.

-- John Moritz

Governor to get transportation bills

Two bills intended to increase accountability of the state Department of Transportation sailed through the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The first, Senate Bill 385, would require that the Legislative Council hire a consultant to prepare a study on the department's "processes, procedures, procurement procedures, projects, expenditures and appeals process."

The second, Senate Bill 386, would require the state Highway Commission to review and approve all legislation proposed by the Transportation Department.

Both bills are sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock.

Neither bill received opposition in the House, which sent the bills to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

-- John Moritz

