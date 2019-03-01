Advisers go over district's revenue in LR

The Little Rock School District's state-appointed Community Advisory Board took a first look Thursday at $7.5 million in possible budget cuts for the 2019-20 school year, which stand to affect some 75 teaching jobs along with other positions and stipends.

The advisory board reviewed the anticipated revenue and categories for reductions at a meeting in which the board also received a status report on the district's efforts to meet state law requirements on identifying and serving students who are either diagnosed with or show symptoms of dyslexia.

The lack of services or spotty services to students -- uncovered by a recent state Department of Education audit -- caused advisory board members to publicly apologize to students and their families for the problems. Board Chairman Jeff Wood called for a "real plan" to redress the deficiencies, even if that calls for the district to "hire an army" of specialists to accomplish it.

Kelsey Bailey, the district's chief financial officer, presented to the advisory board the projected revenue for the coming school year of $273 million and possible cuts that include $5,250,000 reduction in classroom teachers as well as $1,120,549 reduction in central office staff.

Also on the list is the potential savings of $400,000 by eliminating five assistant principal jobs, and $535,260 by eliminating 20 paraprofessional positions. Also on the table as a potential budget savings is $175,000 in stipends paid in the middle and high schools to employees for supervising students before and after school and at lunch time.

"Everything is preliminary. Our revenues are still coming in along with the expenditures," Bailey said about the projected $274 million in funding.

The budget cuts would be the latest in a series of annual multimillion-dollar reductions in district expenses and the employee ranks in a district that is losing hundreds of students a year in enrollment and is no longer the recipient of more than $37 million a year in special state desegregation aid.

The district that has about 21,507 students in kindergarten through 12th grades lost about 600 students this year as compared with the previous year. That will cost the district about $5 million in state aid for the coming school year, generating about $54 million in per-student funding rather than almost $59 million.

Budgeted reductions for this current year totaled $5.5 million, according to financial history presented by Bailey. There was $11.6 million in budgeted reductions in the 2017-18 school year, almost $9.3 million in 2016-17, $18.2 million in 2015-16 and $2.7 million 2014-15.

District finances are also affected by fluctuating property assessments, which affect the revenue the district receives from levied taxes on property, Bailey said. Also a factor in the budget planning is the increase in district debt payments after the 2017 issue of new second-lien bonds for school building improvements.

The district this year saw a decline of about $4 million in state aid when the district's percentage of students qualifying for subsidized school meals fell below 70 percent. However, that percentage has moved back to above 70 percent so the district is expecting about $16.3 million in the coming year, up from $13 million.

Bailey also updated the seven-member advisory board -- which advises Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key on operations and staffing in the state-controlled school district -- on efforts underway to increase the district's starting teacher salary of $34,865 to as much as $40,000.

That may require a redesign of the current teacher salary schedule, which is being negotiated with the Little Rock Education Association, he said.

In regard to improving dyslexia services to students with the possible addition of specialists in the field, advisory board member Melanie Fox said that staffing assignments throughout the district may have to be reconfigured to ensure that the services are provided within the constraints of the budget.

Fox and Wood lamented the poor quality service to students who struggle to read.

A state audit of the services for dyslexia students -- requested late last year by state Board of Education member Diane Zook -- has resulted in an early report that services are almost nonexistent at the high schools and spotty at best in the lower grades.

"How did it get so bad?" Fox asked and recounted how she and the advisory board had asked questions and received reports in the past couple of years about the services, which are required by a 2013 state law. Fox said that assisting the 20 percent of students who typically have dyslexia or dyslexia symptoms is critical to improving the district's overall scores on state English/language arts tests and to returning the district to the control of a locally elected school board.

"If we want local control back, this must be fixed," Fox said.

Wood, the advisory board chairman, said district students and the community have been hurt and are owed an apology for the lack of services. He questioned whether district employees responsible for meeting the requirements of the state law on dyslexia services had even read the law and whether the advisory board can trust the reports it receives from district staff members.

"Our job is to return this district to local control," Wood said, "It starts with interventions for these students. This can be fixed" and test scores improved.

Chandle Carpenter, the district's recently hired dyslexia specialist, described for the board the work she and others are doing to remedy the problems, including what has been inadequate screening of students for reading problems and the lack of staff and student time within the school day schedule to provide services to the students who are identified. In response to questions from the board members, Carpenter said more specialists would help.

The advisory board voted at the urging of member LaShannon Spencer to hold a special meeting in the next few weeks on the dyslexia issue.

Metro on 03/01/2019