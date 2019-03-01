Appointees named for pay commission

Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, has appointed Jonathan Rogers of North Little Rock and Phillip Fletcher of Bentonville to the state's seven-member Independent Citizens Commission, according to Senate records.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, has appointed Tommy May of Pine Bluff to the commission, Shepherd announced Wednesday. Last month, Shepherd announced that he appointed Nathan Evers of El Dorado to the commission.

The Independent Citizens Commission was created in 2015 under Amendment 94 to the Arkansas Constitution. Amendment 94, approved by voters in November 2014, shifted the responsibility for changing the annual salaries of the state's elected officials from the Legislature to the commission.

The new appointees have four-year terms.

In a letter dated Feb. 15 to Rogers, Hendren said he appointed Rogers to replace Stuart Hill, whose term ended Nov. 5. Rogers is president of Arnold & Blevins Electric Co. in North Little Rock.

In a letter dated Feb. 22 to Fletcher, Hendren said he appointed Fletcher to replace Brenda James, whose term ended Nov. 5. Fletcher is owner of Built-Well Construction Co., said Hendren.

Shepherd said he appointed May to replace Stephen Tipton, whose term expired Dec. 31. May is chairman of the Simmons First Foundation.

Shepherd appointed Evers to replace Mitch Berry, whose term expired Dec. 31. Evers is a certified public accountant.

The House speaker, Senate president pro tempore and the governor each appoint two members to the commission. Arkansas' chief justice appoints another.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's appointees are Chuck Banks and Jan Zimmerman, both of Little Rock. Former Supreme Court Justice Imber Tuck was appointed by Chief Justice Dan Kemp.

