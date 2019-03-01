Arkansas Flower & Garden Show 2019

The 2019 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show opened today and it is another hit! I have to admit it was rather odd this week that I was not out there setting up, but I did work the show today and I speak tomorrow. It is like old home week. I ran into so many people I knew from all across the state and beyond, from volunteers who are helping run the show, to guests coming to see,

to so many of the vendors who have been supporting the show for years (Like Funny Farm and his wonderful bromelliads)

and some new ones.



Camellias were flying out today from Mizell's Camellia Hill Nursery booth. They have some wonderful plants, and there are varieties which are hardy statewide.

There are so many vendors with a diverse mix of plants, yard art, bulbs, garden tools and more. If you purchase large items, there is a holding site in both Barton Coliseum and the Hall of Industry where you can leave your purchases and then come pick them up later.



A new item that I think I might have to have is a hydroponic plant tower. I was quite impressed and will be writing a story on it later in the year.

Tomorrow I will have more time to shop and visit, since my only commitment is to speak. My talk on Shade Perennials is at 1:45 in the Farm & Ranch Building. Today my job was to moderate the Watch a Pro at Work. Joe Barnett from Little Rock Land Design put in a water feature yesterday but had nothing surrounding it. Today he landscaped the area from start to finish

and created a beautiful garden in slightly less than 3 hours. I interviewed him off and on during the process

and we did some live feeds for facebook as well. There were a lot of questions and we visited with so many people.

The Arkansas Fairgrounds is the site of the 2019 show--the second year for this location. There is free parking and this year they rented trolleys to pick you up and take you to the various buildings.



If you are a gardener, then the Arkansas Flower and Garden Show is a must see. Tickets are $10 at the gate which includes parking. There is so much to see--from beautifully landscaped gardens, the railroad garden is back, tons of vendors and educational seminars and shorter How to seminars. The Federation of Garden Clubs has their standard flower show in the same room as the How to sessions. Come join us, you will be happy you did.