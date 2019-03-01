ASU athlete accused of sexually assaulting student on campus

An Arkansas State University athlete is accused of sexually assaulting a student in her on-campus room, according to an affidavit filed this week charging the 18-year-old with felony rape.

Authorities said Alex Emmanuel Strong, a track and field athlete from La Plata, Md., was charged Wednesday with assaulting a student after she fell asleep in her room.

Authorities allege that Strong was invited to the victim’s residence to watch movies and she fell asleep. She told authorities that she woke up to Strong digitally penetrating her and left the room after yelling at him.

She later texted Strong and demanded he leave her room, the affidavit said.

Strong responded to her text, writing: "I'm sorry for what I did, I know it's unspeakable and I just can't apologize enough," the report states.

Authorities reviewed screenshots of the messages.

The school’s athletics department said in a statement that Strong was removed from the track team while charges are pending, but declined to comment further.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the freshman was still enrolled at the college or if he was attending on an athletic scholarship.

The victim reported the incident to campus police on Sunday, according to the report.

Strong is charged with sexual intercourse of a person who is physically unable to give consent, a felony that carries a maximum of 40 years in prison.

It wasn’t immediately known if Strong had an attorney to comment on the charges. Efforts to reach Strong by phone and email were unsuccessful Friday.

The Craighead County sheriff’s office said he wasn’t currently in jail.