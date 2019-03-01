ASU looking for new wide receivers coach

Arkansas State University is planning to conduct several interviews over the weekend before naming a new wide receivers coach to replace Malcolm Kelly, Coach Blake Anderson confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.

Kelly, who was hired by Anderson on Jan. 9 to be ASU’s outside wide receivers coach for the 2019 season, was hired away from ASU by Texas Christian University earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

In need of a second new wide receivers coach in less than two months, Anderson and ASU will interview several candidates before “knowing more” on Monday or Tuesday, he said. It is unclear when the school will name a new receivers coach.

The new receivers coach is expected to be assigned to both inside and outside receivers, Anderson said. Kyle Cefalo, ASU’s inside receivers coach in 2018, has been moved from receivers to ASU’s running backs coach.

Rashad Jackson, who the school hired Jan. 17 to be its new running backs coach, was moved to tight ends coach in February.