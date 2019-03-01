ASU's 2019 football schedule released

Arkansas State University's 2019 football schedule is complete.

The Sun Belt Conference released the conference schedules for all 10 teams Friday morning and provided dates for ASU's full 12-game slate next season.

The Red Wolves’ 2019-non conference schedule was announced prior to Friday and includes Southern Methodist University as the season opener Aug. 31 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

ASU will then travel to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Sept. 7; the University of Georgia on Sept. 14 and will host Southern Illinois University on Sept. 21. Sun Belt play will begin in the final week of September.

ASU will open the Sun Belt season with consecutive road games. It will travel to Troy on Sept. 28 and to Georgia State on Oct. 5.

The Red Wolves’ home Sun Belt slate will begin with a Thursday contest versus Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 17 in Jonesboro. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

ASU and Louisiana-Lafayette will begin three consecutive Sun Belt West Division games (two at home) for the Red Wolves. ASU will host Texas State on Oct. 26 and travel to Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 2.

Two home games against Coastal Carolina (Nov. 16) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 23) will be the Red Wolves’ final two home games of the season. Four of ASU's final six regular-season games will be at Centennial Bank Stadium.

ASU will close the regular season on the road for the second consecutive season, finishing Nov. 30 at South Alabama.

Arkansas State’s 2019 schedule