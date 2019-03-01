AT THE POST

DAY 20 of 57

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,800

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $91,897

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,632,560

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,724,457

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE 11:20 a.m. Aqueduct; 11:30 a.m. Laurel Park; 11:35 a.m. Gulfstream Park; 11:35 a.m. Tampa Bay; 12:30 p.m. Fairgrounds; 2:45 p.m. Golden Gate; 3 p.m. Santa Anita; 5:05 p.m. Penn National; 5:15 p.m. Turfway Park; 5:25 p.m. Delta Downs; 6 p.m., Charles Town; 6:25 p.m. Daytona Beach (greyhounds); 6:30 p.m. Derby Lane (greyhounds); 7:15 p.m. Sam Houston.

Thursday's star

Jon Kenton Court won two races. Court won the fourth race with Joe Marie ($5.60, $3.60 and $2.40), covering 11/16 miles in 1:45.68 and the last race with Ransack, covering 11/16 miles in 1:44.67.

Nanoosh update

Nanoosh will most likely make his next start in the $350,000 Essex Handicap for older horses March 16, trainer Robertino Diodoro said Thursday morning.

Nanoosh had won his first three starts for Diodoro, including the $250,000 Zia Park Derby Nov. 21 at Zia Park, before finishing 11th the $500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) Feb. 18.

Nanoosh was beaten 7 ¾ lengths in the Razorback, which was his 4-year-old debut.

The 11/16-mile Essex is the final major local prep for the $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap (G2) April 13. Diodoro won the 2017 Oaklawn Handicap with the now-retired Inside Straight, who is transitioning to an event horse in Arizona.

Dawn at Oaklawn

Hall of Fame trainer Nick Zito is the special guest for Saturday's Dawn at Oaklawn, a weekly question and answer session hosted by paddock analyst Nancy Holthus.

Holthus is scheduled to interview Zito at 8:30 a.m. on the south grandstand apron. Zito, 71, is wintering at Oaklawn for the first time this year and had two victories at the meet through Sunday. Zito has five Triple Crown race victories and was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2005.

A weekly free program, Dawn at Oaklawn runs 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Finish lines

The track was rated fast for workouts Thursday morning. ... Multiple stakes winner Discreetness, whose career has been derailed by injuries, worked 3 furlongs in :36.60 Thursday morning trainer Jinks Fires of Hot Springs. Discreetness, who won Oaklawn's $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes for 3-year-olds in 2016, is scheduled to make his 2019 debut in Saturday's fourth race. ... Among the entrants in Saturday's second race, an entry-level allowance for 3-year-olds at a mile, are 7-5 program favorite Captain Von Trapp and Hidden Ruler (4-1). Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, Captain Von Trapp broke his maiden Feb. 8, toppling, among others, Cowboy Diplomacy, a full brother to champion Monomoy Girl. Hidden Ruler, who is trained by Dallas Stewart, won his Feb. 16 career debut. Neither horse has raced around two turns.

Sports on 03/01/2019