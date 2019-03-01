Batesville turns up tempo in time

MAGNOLIA -- Batesville Coach Stan Fowler knew he needed to get his Lady Pioneers back on track in the fourth quarter.

So the veteran leader had his team turn up the offensive intensity to pull away from Farmington on Thursday night.

The Lady Pioneers advanced to the Class 4A girls state semifinals with a 72-59 quarterfinal victory over the Lady Cardinals at Panther Arena.

Batesville (28-3) had four players to score at least 10 points. Senior guard Taylor Griffin scored a team-high 20 points. Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom finished with 19 points, junior guard Reese Gardner had 16 and senior forward Alley Edwards added 11.

Farmington trailed 50-43 entering the fourth quarter, but cut the lead to 50-47 early in the fourth quarter on sophomore forward Tori Kersey's basket.

Fowler called timeout with 5:45 remaining and the Lady Pioneers holding a three-point lead.

From that point, Batesville took over.

The Lady Pioneers went on a 10-2 run to extend the lead to 60-49 with 3:21 left to play. During the run, Griffin and Gardner each scored four points.

"We needed to start running the ball again," Fowler said. "We had a bunch of easy buckets. It was a different game."

Farmington was not able to get the game back under double digits and was eliminated after a 26-8 season.

"You've got to give Batesville credit," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said. "They were very opportunistic with the transition [offense]."

Kersey had 16 points to lead the Lady Cardinals. Senior guard Madisyn Pense scored 15 points. Junior guard Makenna Vanzant, who scored 31 points in Farmington's 71-48 victory over Nashville in the first round Wednesday, was held to 11 points, all of which came in the second half.

BERRYVILLE 56, WARREN 46

The Lady Bobcats (29-4) used a 20-10 fourth-quarter to eliminate the Lady Jacks (16-7).

Berryville, which trailed 36-26 with 3:50 left in the third quarter, closed the quarter on a 10-0 run, which was capped by Baylea Smith's three-pointer that tied the game at 36-36. The Lady Bobcats began the fourth quarter on a 8-0 run to take a 44-36 lead with 5:38 left to play.

Lexy Anderson scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Bobcats. Kelcee Hopper had 17 points.

Warren was led by Ty'shuna Steppes' 20 points.

BROOKLAND 55, STAR CITY 51

Kalifa Ford scored 21 points and the Lady Bearcats (23-7) defeated the Lady Bulldogs (26-5).

Ford was Brookland's only scorer with at least 10 points.

The game was tied 29-29 at halftime, but Brookland entered the fourth quarter with a 46-40 lead. It extended its lead to 52-44 with less than two minutes left to play.

Janiya Johnson and Kyaira Jackson each had 13 points to lead Star City.

Sports on 03/01/2019