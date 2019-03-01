Snow possible in parts of Arkansas this weekend; cold air expected across state

Winter temperatures will return this weekend to Arkansas, bringing a chance of snow in northern Arkansas and cold rain in the Little Rock area on Sunday, forecasters said.

The blast of winter air is slated to hit the state starting Saturday, dragging temperatures down through the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said up to 2.5 inches of snow could fall in parts of northern and Northwest Arkansas on Sunday.

The agency predicts rain and temperatures in the low 40s on Sunday during the Little Rock Marathon. Some runners participating in the annual event start at 6 a.m.

Forecasters predict temperatures will settle into the single digits by Monday in parts of northern Arkansas with winds that will make the air feel colder than 0 degrees.

Lows in Little Rock are expected to fall to the low 20s for much of next week. The weather service said wind chills in central Arkansas could dip into the single digits Monday morning.