Campbell strikes out 13 in Arkansas win

— Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell turned in the most dominant outing of his career Friday.

Campbell, a redshirt junior, struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven innings and earned his third win of the season in the Razorbacks' 3-1 victory over Stony Brook in the first game of a doubleheader at Baum-Walker Stadium. The teams are scheduled to play a second game beginning at 4 p.m.

Campbell struck out the side in the sixth and seventh innings. He needed only 10 pitches in the sixth, when he threw eight consecutive strikes to start the inning.

He struck out three more in the seventh after giving up a leadoff walk to three-hole hitter Chris Hamilton.

The 13 strikeouts were the most by an Arkansas pitcher since Trevor Stephan struck out 13 against Rhode Island in 2017. Campbell's previous high was eight strikeouts in eight innings against Kentucky last season.

Campbell (3-0) said the 13 strikeouts were the most he has had at any level of baseball. He lowered his ERA from 5.23 to 3.12.

Stony Brook had three hits and drew a walk against Campbell, who threw 99 pitches, including 64 for strikes. Campbell allowed a single in the first and second innings, and a double in the fourth.

Arkansas (7-1) broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Dominic Fletcher scored on a fielder's choice RBI by Casey Opitz. Fletcher led off the inning with a double off the wall in right-center field after Stony Brook starter Greg Marino retired the first 12 Razorbacks he faced.

Casey Martin doubled to lead off the sixth inning and scored on an RBI triple by Trevor Ezell. Ezell scored on a wild pitch by Stony Brook reliever Adam Erickson to put Arkansas ahead 3-0.

Stony Brook (3-4) scored its only run when Dylan Rusk homered off Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps with one out in the top of the eighth inning.

The Seawolves loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth against Arkansas closer Matt Cronin, but Cronin struck out Sean Buckhout to end the game. Cronin struck out three to earn his third save.

Arkansas pitchers struck out 18 to tie the school record for a pitching staff. The Razorbacks also had 18 strikeouts in 2017 against Grand Canyon and 2009 against Missouri State.

Both teams had six hits. Stony Brook stranded six runners.

The game lasted 2 hours, 17 minutes.