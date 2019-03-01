Comets streak past Sand Lizards

MAGNOLIA -- The competitive phase of Thursday's Class 4A boys state quarterfinal game between Mills and Dardanelle was over in the first six minutes.

Mills jumped out to a 12-0 lead and cruised to a 49-29 victory over Dardanelle at Panther Arena.

Comets Coach Raymond Cooper stressed to his team the importance of getting a lead early in Thursday's game.

"We were patient early," Cooper said. "We didn't want to get behind. Even if we took a little extra time, we wanted to make sure we got some scores. We didn't want to let them put the air out of the ball."

Senior forward Kevin Cross led the Comets with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Orion Virden, a senior guard, had 12 points and classmate Branton McCrary finished with 10 points.

The Comets (27-4) will play in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season, the first three appearances coming in Class 5A.

Dardanelle's season ended at 27-8. The Sand Lizards did not have a player score at least 10 points. Senior forward AJ Calavitta paced his team with eight points.

Mills led 12-0 in the first quarter. Cross scored four points during the Comets' initial run, including a dunk that made it 6-0.

Dardanelle Coach Russell Sturdivant called two timeouts in the first 3:32 Wednesday, but the Sand Lizards' breaks didn't slow the Comets.

Mills led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter. The Comets closed the first half on a 8-0 run, with McCrary's three-pointer before halftime increasing the lead to 29-12.

The Comets continued to roll in the second half. Sophomore guard Josh Watson's basket made it 39-20, which was the score entering the fourth quarter.

Mills' largest lead was 47-22 in the fourth quarter Thursday after Cross' two free throws.

"They're a super talented team," Sturdivant said. "We knew we were going to have to play extremely well and get them on a night they weren't playing well. That wasn't the case. I didn't think we played our best and I thought they were very good tonight."

Cooper almost saw his team's season end Feb. 20 in the Class 4A East Regional qualifying game against Brookland. Brookland led 27-22 at halftime, but Mills came back to win 53-46 to advance to the state tournament.

That game has given the Comets a renewed focus as they attempt to win their second state championship in three seasons.

"We learned a lot of lessons from that Brookland game," Cooper said. "I don't think we led until the final two minutes of the game.

"So we've been in the state tournament for a week. That's the approach we've taken."

Sports on 03/01/2019