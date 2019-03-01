Cut to tax credit for insurers moves

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would gradually reduce the home office tax credit for some insurance companies that enables them to reduce their insurance premium taxes.

Senate Bill 345 by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, was approved 35-0 and sent to the House of Representatives.

A decades-old law allows life, health and disability insurers to get the credits against their premium taxes. The credits are equal to the noncommissioned salaries and wages of the insurers’ Arkansas employees who are paid in connection with their insurance operations.

For health and disability insurers, the home office tax credits may reduce their premium taxes up to 80 percent, according to the Insurance Department.

Hendren said SB345 also puts in an $18 million cap for any company in 2020.

“Then, the salary credit [limit] drops from 80 percent to 70 percent to 60 percent to 50 percent, so it is phased in over a period of four years and with the agreement of the industry,” he told a Senate committee on Wednesday. “Instead of having a $43 million credit … it will reduce to a $27 million credit in year four, so it is about a net of $16 [million] or $17 million less credit for the industry and it keeps us in line with most of the surrounding states.”

— Michael R. Wickline