Dedner’s 46 points lift Cougars

LAFAYETTE COUNTY 81, MARKED TREE 76

CARLISLE — It’s time for the state of Arkansas to meet Andreus Dedner and the La- fayette County Cougars.

Dedner scored 46 points as Lafayette County defeat- ed Marked Tree 81-76 in Thursday night’s quarterfinal matchup of the Class 2A boys state tournament at Carlisle High School, one day after beating Pangburn 77-58 in the opening round.

Lafayette County (27- 6), located at Lewisville in the southwest corner of the state, will be making its first appearance in the state semi- finals Saturday.

“We were told we couldn’t compete with the central or north teams,” Coach Rodder- ick Briggs said. “That’s all I

write on the board. I don’t write strategy. I just say, ‘Hey, they say we can’t compete with those guys, so we got to prove ’em wrong.’ ”

Dedner scored 32 points in Wednesday’s 77-58 open- ing-round victory over Pang- burn before running rough- shod against Marked Tree.

Marked Tree Coach Bar- bara Wilburn-Covington said Dedner, a 5-9 senior guard, is so quick that if you challenge him at the three-point line, he’ll take it to the basket. If you decide to sag back, he’ll hit the three-pointer.

“You can choose your poi- son, but it’s going to kill you either way,” she said.

Dedner said his objective is simply to do whatever he can to bring a championship to south Arkansas.

“You got to run with us,” he said. “If you don’t run with us, there’s a lack of communi- cation on the other end. You

can’t win a game without playing defense and scoring.” “He doesn’t stop,” Briggs said. “Coming over here on the bus, he wanted to prac-

tice. He thinks basketball.” Colleges are starting to take notice, Briggs said, but more will find out if the Cou- gars can win on Saturday night and advance to the state

finals in Hot Springs.

“I told him if he gets to

the state championship game, guys will find him,” Briggs said.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 59, YELLVILLE SUMMIT 50

Jamarrio Burris had 18 points and Jonathan Gilmore had 14 to lead East Poinsett County (13-13).

Yellville-Summit was led by center JT Frazier’s 20 points.

EARLE 66, MOUNTAINBURG 47

Kevon Smith and Diviria Smith led the Bulldogs (20-11) with 17 points each. Donnie Warren scored 13.

Mountainburg (16-15) was led by Ja- cob Ortlieb’s 21 points. Ethan Gregory added 12 points for the Dragons.