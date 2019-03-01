Diamond Hogs' Saturday start time changed

— The start time for Arkansas' baseball series finale against Stony Brook has been pushed up by one hour.

The Razorbacks and Seawolves are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday instead of the 3 p.m. original start time. The change was made to give the teams a better playing window, based on a weather forecast that worsens into Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50 percent chance of rain after noon Saturday in Fayetteville. The chance of rain increases to 90 percent during evening hours.

The No. 12 Razorbacks (6-1) are expected to throw freshman right-hander Connor Noland (0-0, 2.08 ERA) in Saturday's game. Stony Brook (3-3) has not announced a starting pitcher.

The change to Saturday's start time is one of multiple changes made to this weekend's playing schedule. A game scheduled for Sunday was also pushed up because of a poor forecast, and the teams will play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 1 p.m.