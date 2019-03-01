Fourth-quarter charge carries Lady Red Devils

OSCEOLA -- A little push was all Atkins needed to get over the hump Thursday night against Fouke.

The Lady Red Devils scored 14 of the game's last 19 points to turn a 53-53 tie into a 67-58 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A girls state tournament at Seminole Arena.

Sophomore guard Lindsey Cox scored 25 points and had five steals for Atkins (26-6), which has taken out two higher seeds to move into the semifinals.

"This is such an incredible feeling. ... I'm almost speechless right now," Atkins Coach Wesley Kuhn said of the Red Devils' postgame celebration. "The last time Atkins played in a state tournament was in the 1994-1995 season, and that's a long time. But for these girls to battle and fight all year they way they have, I can't say enough.

"We've been blown out of games, lost some big ones. Shoot, we lost by 30 to Two Rivers [on Jan. 24]. But they've stayed the course and have lost just twice since then. They've truly persevered."

Sophomore forward Ashton Dillard and senior forward Alejandra Handie each finished with 10 points for Atkins, which led 27-19 with less than a minute left in the second quarter but watched as Fouke quickly scored seven points to slice its deficit to 27-26 at halftime. The Lady Panthers managed to tie the game at 31-31 on a three-point play from senior guard Lakyn Smallwood until a Cox steal started an 11-3 outburst.

Fouke (26-7) wouldn't fold, though and consistently pushed back. The Lady Panthers later tied the game at 53-53 on two free throws from Smallwood, but just as they did throughout, the Lady Red Devils answered.

"That's what these girls do," Kuhn said. "They don't get down on themselves. We knew [Fouke] wouldn't go away because they're a really good team. We had to dig in."

Dillard's two free throws began an 8-0 run for Atkins that slammed the door on a Fouke comeback attempt.

TRUMANN 50,

CENTERPOINT 46

Junior guard Mycha Wilson scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half, as Trumann overcame nerves and turnovers to beat Centerpoint.

Senior guard Mallory Hartley added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for Trumann (24-7), which committed 19 turnovers but rode Wilson over the final two quarters for the victory.

Freshman guard Monika Flores had 14 points and 6 rebounds for Centerpoint (14-12).

Junior guard Taylor Hardin scored 19 points for the Lady Panthers, while Smallwood finished with 15.

HARDING ACADEMY 58, ASHDOWN 54

Harding Academy went on a 17-2 burst that spanned the first and second quarters, then held on in the fourth.

Senior guard Alden Graves scored 25 points, including seven three-pointers, for Harding Academy (26-7). Junior forward Sloane Wiedower had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Caroline Citty finished with 13.

Senior guard Kenya Wilson had 16 points for Ashdown (18-12), which was down by 17 in the third quarter. Senior forward Adaysia Thompson finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals.

