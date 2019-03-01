Great NWA Model Train Show -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Benton County Fairgrounds west of Bentonville. $8; $1 off with nonperishable food item. Email train072@cox.net.

Today

Orchids in the Garden -- Co-sponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, 5-8 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 310-9444.

Auditions -- For Neil Simon's "Rumors," with the new Playwerks company, 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard's Catholic Church Parish Hall in Bella Vista. Show May 11-12. 531-7468.

"Capturing Art with Machines: Piano Players vs. Player Pianos" -- With Stephen Husarik, 7:30 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Stephen.Husarik@uafs.edu.

"The Wolves" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $36-$47. 443-5600.

"Topdog/Underdog" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, University of Arkansas Black Box Theater, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

"A Bronx Tale" -- A young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be, 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $38-$77. 443-5600.

__

Saturday

Cane Hill Kite Festival -- Rescheduled for March 9. 824-8109.

Eureka Gras Parade -- Led by the Krewe of Krazo, 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. Email grambo@eurekasprings.org.

Fat Saturday Parade of Fools -- With Jason and Jill Suel as grand marshals, 2 p.m., starting on the square, up Block Avenue to Dickson Street, then west on Dickson to the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. fayettevillemardigras.com.

"Cane Hill" -- A concert with Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of Still on the Hill, 6 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or stillonthehill.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 03/01/2019