Governor to get transportation bills

Two bills intended to increase accountability of the state Department of Transportation sailed through the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The first, Senate Bill 385, would require that the Legislative Council hire a consultant to prepare a study on the department’s “processes, procedures, procurement procedures, projects, expenditures and appeals process.”

The second, Senate Bill 386, would require the state Highway Commission to review and approve all legislation proposed by the Transportation Department.

Both bills are sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock.

Neither bill received opposition in the House, which sent the bills to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

— John Moritz